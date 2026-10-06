Russia’s plague scare: What lies beneath the rumors of pneumonic plague

Speculation about a possible plague outbreak in Russia has spread across Western and Ukrainian media following the death of a 28-year-old laboratory worker, but preliminary findings point to pneumonia of unknown origin rather than plague.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Ark. Agricultural Experiment Station, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Lab worker

The possibility that she had contracted plague first emerged on October 2, when Buryatia's head, Alexei Tsydenov, said she may have been infected. His statement stemmed from the fact that Daria Shipilova worked as a laboratory technician at the Irkutsk Research Anti-Plague Institute, where she specialized in studying the susceptibility of Yersinia pestis, the bacterium that causes plague, to antibiotics.

The young woman arrived at a hospital in Buryatia in critical condition and required mechanical ventilation, but doctors could not save her. Health authorities immediately introduced the standard safety protocol for such cases and implemented quarantine measures.

Rospotrebnadzor released its initial findings yesterday, stating that she died from "pneumonia of unknown etiology.” In other words, the agency specifically emphasized that it had not identified plague in this case.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, quarantine measures have already ended for 60% of the people who had contact with the woman. Media reports put the total number of people placed under quarantine at around 200. Doctors detected COVID-19 in two people and rhinovirus in another two, while the remaining contacts showed no signs of illness according to epidemiological assessments.

Rospotrebnadzor also inspected the institute and officially stated that investigators found no accidents involving pathogens, including broken flasks, damaged test tubes or leaks of bacterial strains.

Trump refuses to fuel speculation about plague in Russia

Authorities will make their final conclusions later, but the case has already attracted considerable attention in the West, where officials say they are "closely monitoring the situation.”

US President Donald Trump also commented on the case yesterday. He said that if Russia was experiencing an outbreak, the United States would help:

"We are paying very close attention to it. They call it pneumonia. And pneumonia, as you know, was easier to treat a few years ago. Germs and pathogens have become disproportionately stronger. But we'll help them. We'll help them as much as we can.”

Trump therefore did not describe the illness as plague; he referred to it as pneumonia.

That could cool the enthusiasm of those seeking to exploit the case to spread panic. Among the speculative claims circulating online were allegations that 40 flights had supposedly left Irkutsk after the woman's hospitalization and that the "infection was spreading around the world.”

It is already clear that there is no plague epidemic or outbreak in Irkutsk Region or Buryatia, let alone an outbreak of pneumonic plague. This form develops when a person contracts the infection directly from another infected individual through respiratory droplets released by coughing or sneezing. It is the form of plague capable of spreading from person to person.

Pneumonic plague can progress extremely rapidly, and without treatment a patient can die within a day. The most significant recent outbreak of this form occurred in Madagascar in 2017, when more than 2,400 people became infected and 209 died. Authorities brought the outbreak under control through strict quarantine measures and widespread antibiotic treatment.

Over the past five days, Rospotrebnadzor would not have been able to conceal cases of pneumonic plague if any had emerged.

Why a plague epidemic is highly unlikely

It is no secret that plague, particularly bubonic plague, continues to exist in nature. It is a focal infection whose causative bacterium circulates among wild animals, especially rodents.

Russia vaccinates people who work with live plague cultures, such as Shipilova, as well as residents of areas with active natural plague foci. Russia has such active natural foci in several regions, including some border areas of Altai, Tuva, Dagestan, Kalmykia and Kabardino-Balkaria. The most recent reported case occurred in 2016, when doctors successfully treated a 10-year-old boy.

Modern medicine can successfully treat plague. Today, the plague bacterium responds to standard, relatively inexpensive antibiotics such as streptomycin, doxycycline and gentamicin. When doctors begin treatment within the first 24 hours after symptoms appear, the chances of recovery approach 100%.

For that reason, claims of an impending plague epidemic have little basis in the available evidence.