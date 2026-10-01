World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Margarita Kicherova

Geocentric beliefs: One in five Russians still thinks the Sun orbits Earth

Society » Real life stories

The Earth revolves around the Sun. This fundamental scientific fact seems indisputable, yet a recent survey revealed that one in five Russians believes the Sun orbits the Earth. The same poll indicated that 16% of Russians think humans coexisted with dinosaurs, and a staggering 36% are convinced that antibiotics can kill viruses. These aren't the results of a casual online poll; they come from data presented by the Russian Academy of Sciences. The trend is particularly alarming: just a year prior, about one in six Russians subscribed to the geocentric model of the universe.

View of the earth from space
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
View of the earth from space

One might immediately point fingers at educational reforms, such as the Unified State Exam (EGE), which may have reduced the volume of knowledge students are expected to retain, or lament the general quality of modern schooling. However, there's no concrete evidence directly linking the decline in scientific literacy solely to Russia's examination system. Disturbingly, similar issues are surfacing globally.

A Worldwide Decline in Literacy

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has documented a worrying worldwide trend: adult literacy has stagnated or declined over the past decade in most surveyed nations. Among young adults aged 16–24, literacy rates have either decreased or failed to improve in 24 out of 27 countries participating in two cycles of the OECD's Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC). On average, a quarter of adults in OECD countries today fall into the two lowest levels of text comprehension.

This decline doesn't necessarily mean younger generations are inherently "less intelligent" than their parents. When looking at absolute scores, adults aged 25–34 typically perform best, while those aged 55–65 score the lowest. While older generations may have received an education that provided a more cohesive worldview and emphasized memorization of a larger volume of facts, cognitive skills related to processing new information tend to diminish with age.

The Rise of 'Knowing Where to Find It'

The phenomenon may represent not so much an erosion of intellect as a fundamental shift in how knowledge is stored and accessed. We can broadly categorize knowledge into three types: "I remember it," "I know it," and "I know where to find it." Several decades ago, the first two categories were critical for navigating life. Today, the importance of the third category is rapidly escalating.

Why bother memorizing a country's capital, a historical date, a scientific formula, or the name of a medication when a smartphone can deliver the answer in five seconds? The internet has already liberated individuals from the burden of retaining vast amounts of reference information. Now, artificial intelligence is taking the next step, often eliminating the need to even search for and cross-reference data independently.

There's an undeniable logic to this evolution. The sheer volume of information available to humanity today is incomparable to what existed even a century or a millennium ago. The pace of life has quickened, professions demand constant acquisition of new skills, and the ability to rapidly locate relevant information has genuinely become a crucial intellectual asset.

The Paradox of External Knowledge

However, this leads to a paradox: effectively utilizing external knowledge necessitates a substantial internal foundation of knowledge. One must possess at least a rudimentary understanding of a subject to critically evaluate the information presented by search engines, smartphones, or AI. Without this internal base, individuals are incapable of spotting errors, distinguishing fact from fiction, or recognizing when a retrieved answer contradicts fundamental laws of nature or established historical events.

Therefore, "knowing where to find it" cannot fully replace "knowing it." The more powerful the machines that answer our questions become, the more vital our own intellectual framework becomes for verifying their responses. The case of the Sun and Earth is thus significant not merely as evidence of Russian intellectual decline. It serves as a symptom of a much larger, ongoing experiment. We are, for the first time, building a civilization where extensive memorization may not be mandatory for survival. But if our internal knowledge base becomes too sparse, we risk reaching a point where we can no longer discern if the instantly retrieved answer is correct.

Editorial notice: The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. Pravda.Ru does not necessarily share or endorse the assessments and conclusions of contributors whose work it publishes.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
News All >
Now reading
Mellstroy claims Interpol arrest amid Kazakhstan's $8 million illegal gambling probe
Kazakhstan
Mellstroy claims Interpol arrest amid Kazakhstan's $8 million illegal gambling probe
Five infectious agents linked to millions of new cancer cases
Health
Five infectious agents linked to millions of new cancer cases
Spain's Frontier Crisis: King Demands EU Takes Charge of Border Breach
World
Spain's Frontier Crisis: King Demands EU Takes Charge of Border Breach
Popular
Who Really Landed the Flydubai Jet? Conflicting Reports Emerge After Cockpit Attack

New details have emerged about the Indian captain injured during the Flydubai cockpit attack, while conflicting reports continue to raise questions over which off-duty pilots ultimately took control of the aircraft and landed it safely in Saudi Arabia.

Who Really Landed the Flydubai Jet? Conflicting Reports Emerge After Cockpit Attack
Mellstroy claims Interpol arrest amid Kazakhstan's $8 million illegal gambling probe
Mellstroy claims Interpol arrest amid Kazakhstan's $8 million illegal gambling probe
Vietnam Defense Expo: Russia reveals new weapon to international buyers
Russia takes Western assets: Auchan, Metro and Nestlé come under external management
Geocentric beliefs: One in five Russians still thinks the Sun orbits Earth Margarita Kicherova Falkland Islands: Chile's trade reopening sparks Argentine ire Alexander Artamonov US Moves Into Argentina With $7 Billion: What Trump Gains From His Alliance With Milei Alexander Shtorm
Flydubai Flight FZ1073: Pilot Brawl, Hijack Alert and a Sudden 14,000-Foot Descent
Trump's Backchannel: Prisoner Swap for Sanctions Relief Unveiled
Five infectious agents linked to millions of new cancer cases
Five infectious agents linked to millions of new cancer cases
Last materials
Falkland Islands: Chile's trade reopening sparks Argentine ire
Leaked data shows Turkmenistan tracks 613 citizens for overseas pursuit
US Moves Into Argentina With $7 Billion: What Trump Gains From His Alliance With Milei
US sanctions Tajik national for aiding Iranian financial network
Manage Fallen Leaves to Protect Turf and Support Pollinators
Altai Republic Formalizes Hospitality Market to Scale Tourism and Infrastructure
Pumpkin Soup Recipe with Crispy Cinnamon Cheese Discs
Wild elephant attack on tourist in Sri Lanka highlights risks of open transport
How to make your own freshness: DIY toilet paper roll diffuser
Butterflies Dodge Predators Using Motion Illusions
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.