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Margarita Kicherova

Extreme Summer Weather Changing Work and Travel Routines in Europe

Society » Real life stories

Extreme temperatures are beginning to reshape the European labor market, starting with the beaches of Mallorca. Following a record-breaking summer in 2026, the MarSenses hotel group introduced a "heat premium"-a 100-euro bonus for staff working outdoors.

People drinking water in hot weather
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
People drinking water in hot weather

The payment targets employees maintaining terraces and open-air spaces who cannot escape to air-conditioned environments. The decision followed a surge in staff complaints and a failed attempt to mitigate the heat by simply providing lighter, thinner uniforms. Management acknowledged that clothing alone was insufficient for the August heat, leading to the financial compensation for the additional physical strain.

This initiative comes against a backdrop of historic climate extremes. According to the Spanish state meteorological agency AEMET, the summer of 2026 was the hottest since records began in 1961, with an average national temperature of 24.5 degrees. The region suffered through four heatwaves totaling 61 days-nearly two-thirds of the summer. Notably, "hot nights" where temperatures remained above 25 degrees prevented the human body from recovering between shifts.

The human and economic cost of this heat is stark:

  • Mortality: The MoMo monitoring system linked over 5,000 deaths to the heat in Spain, with approximately 2,149 occurring in August alone.
  • European Impact: Western Europe saw average summer temperatures hit 21.69 degrees, surpassing the deadly records of 2003. Preliminary EU estimates suggest up to 35,000 excess deaths across the continent, including over 7,000 in France.
  • Financial Loss: Extreme heat potentially shaved 1% off the EU's GDP in 2026, a loss of roughly 180 billion euros. This includes agricultural failures-such as the loss of 3.1 million tons of potatoes-and increased energy costs.
  • Environmental Damage: Over 270,000 hectares of Spanish land burned, including 60,000 hectares of farmland.

For the traveler, these conditions have already altered the rhythm of the trip. To avoid the midday sun, visitors now shift activities to early morning and late evening, spending peak hours in air-conditioned hotels, museums, and malls. This shift highlights the disparity between the tourist, who can retreat to a cool room, and the service staff, who must remain outside.

Spanish law now mandates that employers assess heat risks and adapt outdoor work, which may include changing schedules or stopping work during extreme alerts. The MarSenses premium is a supplementary measure, as payments cannot legally replace mandatory safety protocols.

In response, the European Commission is developing a "Heatwave Plan" for early warnings and a "Climate Insurance Alliance" to cover the vast majority of climate-related economic losses that currently fall on citizens and states.

As late as September 21, temperatures in Palma remain around 31 degrees. While this is ideal for a vacationer, for the local workforce, it marks the extension of a grueling season. The 100-euro bonus may be a small start, but it signals a shift toward treating heat as a formal factor in labor compensation, similar to night shifts or hazardous duty pay.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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