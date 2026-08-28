King Harald V Dies in Oslo: From Wartime Exile to 35 Years on Norway’s Throne

Norway's King Harald V has died at the age of 89, bringing an end to more than three decades on the throne and closing one of the most distinctive chapters in the modern history of the Norwegian monarchy.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vadim Chuprina, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Prince Sverre Magnus Crown Prince Haakon Crown Princess Mette-Marit Queen Sonja King Harald V 17 mai 2026 Vadim Chuprina

Harald died on August 28 at Oslo University Hospital after being hospitalized with hemolytic anemia and subsequently developing a bacterial blood infection. His health had deteriorated considerably in recent years, although he continued to perform official duties whenever his condition allowed.

His death marks the end of the reign of a monarch who gradually transformed the image of Norway's royal family. Harald was known for his accessibility, emotional openness and willingness to depart from some of the traditions associated with European royalty. He also became an important symbol of national unity during periods of crisis.

A prince shaped by war and exile

Harald was born on February 21, 1937, the only son of Crown Prince Olav and Princess Märtha. His childhood was dramatically disrupted by the Second World War. After Nazi Germany occupied Norway in 1940, the royal family fled the country. Harald spent part of the war years in the United States, while his father and grandfather remained at the center of the Norwegian government-in-exile in London.

The experience left a lasting mark on the future monarch. His generation of the Norwegian royal family came to embody the survival of the Norwegian state through the war and the restoration of national life afterward.

Harald later studied at Oxford and developed a lifelong passion for sailing. He represented Norway at three Olympic Games — in Tokyo in 1964, Mexico City in 1968 and Munich in 1972.

His personal life also challenged traditional expectations.

The royal marriage that broke with tradition

Harald's relationship with Sonja Haraldsen, the daughter of a clothing merchant, became one of the most closely watched private stories in Norway. The couple had been together for nine years before marrying in 1968.

The relationship initially faced resistance because Sonja was a commoner rather than a member of European royalty. Harald ultimately made it clear that he would not simply abandon the woman he loved, and the marriage eventually received the approval required from his father, King Olav V.

The wedding represented a significant departure from established royal tradition. Harald later took a similarly tolerant approach to the marriages of his own children.

When he became king in 1991 following the death of Olav V, Harald inherited a monarchy that was already closely associated with Norwegian national identity. During his reign, however, he helped make the institution more informal and accessible.

A monarch who allowed himself to be human

Harald's popularity was closely connected to his willingness to show emotions and speak in a language that ordinary Norwegians could recognize.

He did not cultivate the image of a distant, untouchable sovereign. Instead, he was often willing to acknowledge uncertainty, display humor and speak openly about difficult subjects.

That approach became especially visible after the July 22, 2011 terrorist attacks in Norway, when Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people. Harald responded with a powerful public rejection of hatred and extremism and became a prominent symbol of national solidarity.

In 2016, he attracted international attention with a speech emphasizing Norway's diversity. He described Norwegians as people with roots in many different countries and spoke about the country's religious, ethnic and personal diversity.

His message reflected the broader transformation of the Norwegian monarchy under his reign: the institution was increasingly presented not simply as a guardian of tradition, but as a representative of a changing society.

"Harald never feared showing emotion, humor or vulnerability, and that made his image deeply human,” Norwegian commentator Caroline Vagle said.

Years of declining health

Harald's final years were increasingly overshadowed by health problems.

He underwent coronary bypass surgery and received a pacemaker in 2024. He had also previously been treated for cancer and suffered repeated infections, including COVID-19 in 2022 and 2023.

His health problems increasingly required Crown Prince Haakon to assume the king's duties. Haakon served as regent on several occasions as his father's condition worsened.

In February, Harald was hospitalized while on a private holiday in Spain after developing an infection and dehydration. Months later, he was again admitted to hospital, this time with hemolytic anemia and a bacterial infection in his bloodstream.

His condition subsequently became critical.

Harald's role in Ukraine conflict

Harald's reign also coincided with a profound transformation in Norway's foreign and security policy.

In February 2023, Norway launched the Nansen Support Programme for Ukraine, a long-term framework for military, humanitarian and economic assistance. The program was named after Norwegian polar explorer and humanitarian Fridtjof Nansen and was designed to provide support over several years.

Norway subsequently expanded its financial commitments. On August 24, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced plans to provide Ukraine with a further 85 billion Norwegian kroner, or about $9.2 billion, in financial assistance for the 2027 fiscal year.

"Ukraine faces a difficult winter. We are now clearly signaling that Norway will continue to support Ukraine, both in civilian and military areas,” Støre said.

The scale of Norway's commitment reflected the country's broader assessment that supporting Ukraine was also a matter of European security.

Haakon VIII inherits a monarchy under pressure

Harald's death immediately opened a new chapter for the Norwegian monarchy.

His only son, Crown Prince Haakon, has succeeded him and become King Haakon VIII. The 53-year-old monarch had already gained extensive experience as regent because of his father's declining health.

Haakon now inherits not only his father's throne but also a royal institution facing difficult questions about its future.

His wife, Mette-Marit, has attracted considerable public scrutiny over her past connections to American financier Jeffrey Epstein. The controversy has affected perceptions of the royal family and comes at a particularly sensitive moment for the monarchy.

Public attention has also focused on the wider royal household and on whether the institution can preserve the high level of public confidence that Harald enjoyed for much of his reign.

At the same time, Haakon brings a very different personal profile to the throne. He is younger, more accustomed to the contemporary media environment and has spent years preparing for the role.

A new era for Norway

Harald V became king at a time when Norway was emerging into a new era of prosperity and international influence. He leaves the throne after 35 years in which the country underwent enormous economic, social and political change.

His legacy is unlikely to be defined by formal political power. Norway's constitutional monarchy leaves the king with a largely ceremonial role. Harald's influence came instead from his ability to represent continuity while allowing the institution around him to evolve.

He survived the upheavals of war, modernized the public image of the monarchy, embraced a marriage that once challenged royal convention and became a visible symbol of national unity during some of Norway's darkest moments.

Now his son must carry that legacy into a considerably more complicated era.

King Haakon VIII begins his reign at a time when the Norwegian monarchy is confronting questions about public confidence, family controversies and the future role of the institution itself. For Norway, the death of Harald V therefore represents more than the loss of a monarch.