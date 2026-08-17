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Andrey Mihayloff

Hayden Panettiere Dead at 36: Career, Health Struggles and Her Life With Wladimir Klitschko

Society » Showbiz

American actress and singer Hayden Panettiere has died at the age of 36. Her representative described her death as a tragedy. Police are currently investigating the circumstances.

Hayden Panettiere in 2011 04
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tabercil, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Hayden Panettiere in 2011 04

“She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought love and joy to those who knew her and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

— Representative for Hayden Panettiere

Authorities have not yet announced the cause of death. Panettiere died on August 16, 2026, just five days before her birthday. She was in Greenville, South Carolina, at the time.

Panettiere Had Reportedly Faced Health Problems

Hayden Panettiere had struggled with health problems for a long time. TMZ, citing sources, reported that her health may have played a role in her death.

In recent months, Panettiere had complained of severe back pain. It remains unknown whether she sought medical treatment.

Several years ago, the actress also spoke publicly about the consequences of her alcoholism. According to Panettiere, the problems developed during a break from her acting career. In 2016, she also received treatment for postpartum depression.

Panettiere Was Engaged to Wladimir Klitschko

Hayden Panettiere was born in New York on August 21, 1989. Her parents were a firefighter and a former television actress.

Panettiere appeared in a print advertisement when she was just eight months old. At 11 months, she took part in her first commercial, which featured a children's railway. She made her acting debut at the age of four in the ABC soap opera One Life to Live, created by Agnes Nixon.

At the age of 11, Panettiere joined the cast of Remember the Titans with Denzel Washington, playing the daughter of coach Bill Yoast. The young actress soon attracted attention and received a Young Artist Award.

Among the best-known projects of her career were Scream 4, Scream VI, Nightmare Alley, The Amanda Knox Story and The Lie of My Mother. She also became widely known for the television series Heroes and Nashville.

Panettiere was also widely known as the former fiancée of Ukrainian heavyweight boxer Wladimir Klitschko. They began their relationship in 2009 and became engaged several years later, in 2013.

On December 9, 2014, the couple announced the birth of their daughter, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko. Five years later, in the summer of 2018, reports emerged that Panettiere and Klitschko had separated.

One Decision Shaped the Former Klitschko Fiancée’s Career

Panettiere once said that she had been forced to make an important decision that ultimately shaped her life. She said she had been expected to choose acting as her profession.

“I was prepared for a career. I was always like a little soldier. Objections were not accepted. It was simple: ‘Here are your scenes, here are your lines, get to your marks, do what the director says.’ I followed orders.”

Hayden Panettiere, American actress

At the same time, the actress said she often returned to the question of whether choosing acting had been the right decision. She also said she saw no interest in an acting career from her daughter, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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