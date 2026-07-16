Russian Actress Still Fighting for Her Daughter's Life in Coma After 2013 Car Crash

Film director Andrei Konchalovsky and actress Yulia Vysotskaya have two children: daughter Maria and son Pyotr. Last autumn, Maria turned 25, but she has spent the past 13 years in a coma, where she remains to this day. In 2013, the family was involved in a devastating road accident in southern France. The 14-year-old suffered a severe traumatic brain injury and was placed into a medically induced coma.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The doctor analyzes medical images on the monitor and a document

What Happened on That Fateful Day

October 12, 2013, became a turning point from which there was no return for Andrei Konchalovsky and Yulia Vysotskaya's family.

While driving in France, the acclaimed filmmaker crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle. Their daughter Maria survived the crash but sustained a severe traumatic brain injury. She was rushed to a hospital in Marseille.

Her parents initially believed she would recover, but that hope never materialized. More than a decade later, Maria remains in a coma.

For many years, the family chose not to speak publicly about her condition. Eventually, Yulia Vysotskaya shared her thoughts in an interview.

"From the very beginning, we were told that recovery would be an extremely long process. It has been endless work—for Masha and for all of us. It's difficult to know whether there is light at the end of the tunnel. I constantly work on myself so I can see it—and convince everyone around me that it exists. You must never allow despair to spread. Everything within five kilometres of Masha's room has to be filled with the energy of hope and creation."

Is Recovery Still Possible?

Neurologist Alexander Komarov, head of the Doveriye Rehabilitation Centre, explained that the brain continues to function during a coma much as it does under normal circumstances, provided the patient receives proper life support and ongoing medical care.

"The brain continues to function as it normally would, just like the rest of the body, as long as it receives oxygen and glucose and the patient is given appropriate care, including regular repositioning and maintenance of normal bodily functions. In this state, a person can live for as long as their genetic potential allows—from birth to old age. They continue to grow, age and, in some cases, may even preserve brain function."

However, the specialist stressed that the prospects for meaningful recovery after a prolonged coma depend largely on the nature of the brain injury.

"If the coma was accompanied by damage to the cerebral cortex or any other part of the brain, a full return to previous life is highly unlikely. The body, however, can continue to live, consume nutrients and maintain its biological functions.

If, on the other hand, the coma was caused by metabolic disturbances and the brain's structures remained intact, recovery is possible even after 18 years in a coma. In such cases, patients may regain consciousness with minimal cognitive impairment and only limited memory loss, largely because of the years spent unconscious.

Even so, if someone entered a coma as a child and woke up at the age of 30, they would inevitably have missed many developmental experiences and would not possess the same practical skills as their peers."

What Can Help a Patient Wake Up?

According to Dr. Komarov, the factors that contribute to emerging from a coma differ from one patient to another. The key, he says, is the restoration of synchronized activity between different regions of the brain.

"When the cerebral cortex and the deeper brain structures begin working together in a coordinated way, the process of awakening can begin. Consciousness returns once these systems resume functioning as a unified whole."

Possible triggers that may contribute to recovery include:

the voice of a loved one;

certain medications;

sound-based therapy.

Should Life Support Ever Be Withdrawn?

Psychiatrist and psychotherapist Alexey Vilkov believes that when a child has remained in a prolonged coma, the decision to continue or withdraw life-sustaining treatment rests entirely with the parents.