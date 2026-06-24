Russian Cartoons Conquer the World: Masha and the Bear Expands to More Than 100 Countries

It is often said that Russians do not understand "soft power.” That is not true. Reports indicate that Netflix has acquired the rights to broadcast the hugely popular Masha and the Bear animated series in more than 100 countries.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Masha and the Bear

Commenting on the phenomenal success of the cartoon, Ukrainian Language Ombudsman representative Igor Spiridonov stated that "from a moral point of view, it is abnormal to listen to Russian music or watch Russian films. Every stream and every viewing monetizes Russian revenues, which automatically increases the number of Shahed drones and ballistic missiles launched against Ukraine.”

In countries such as Italy, the United Kingdom, and Germany, Masha's popularity surpasses that of many Western characters, while the episode about Masha making porridge entered the Guinness World Records as the most-viewed animated video in history on YouTube. Western politicians have openly described the series as a "tool of Kremlin propaganda” and an "element of hybrid warfare.”

Which means that what Russian animators are doing is, indeed, needed.

How the Cartoon's Soft Power Manifests Itself

The creators of the animated series (the Animaccord studio) managed to package traditional values – family, friendship, forgiveness, and patience – into a universally understandable comedy format that works even without words. Because dialogue is kept to a minimum, the project adapts easily to any culture, erasing geopolitical barriers and remaining enjoyable for adults as well.

The Bear – a symbol of Russia – is portrayed as loving, kind, patient, hardworking, intelligent, and caring. This subconsciously alters the negative image of Russia that has been imposed in the West. Through these visuals, children around the world become acquainted with elements of Russian culture, daily life, and traditions that stand in direct contrast to the values of multiculturalism and "gender diversity” being promoted elsewhere.

And there is no need to pay for this "soft power” — it generates revenue on its own.

Russian Animators Continue Glorious Traditions

Alongside Masha and the Bear, several other Russian projects have achieved commercial success and attracted multimillion audiences in the West, primarily in the field of animation.

1. The Fixies. The series has been translated into dozens of languages and is broadcast on major platforms worldwide, including Amazon Prime and Netflix. The project provides enormous educational value by explaining safety rules to children in an accessible way-why fingers should not be put into electrical sockets, how household appliances should be used properly, and why equipment should be treated with care.

2. KikoRiki (Smeshariki). One of the first flagship Russian projects to successfully enter international markets. Unlike many commercial Western animated series created solely for entertainment, this Russian project won global audiences through its combination of philosophy, psychology, and a unique visual language. Children see colorful, round animal characters and amusing situations, while adults discover subtle irony, philosophical themes, and references to world literature and cinema. There is no external enemy or monster to defeat through force. The conflicts are internal-misunderstanding, selfishness, stubbornness, or clashes of different worldviews. The characters learn to compromise and forgive.

3. Kid-E-Cats (Three Cats). The series has been broadcast in more than 170 countries on Nick Jr. and other children's platforms. Its success enabled large-scale sales of branded toys and licensed merchandise throughout Europe. The popularity of the project is explained by the fact that it is entirely free of aggression, with every conflict resolved through imagination, logic, and good-natured humor.

Russia's Soft Power Lies in Following Biblical Values

Russian animation studios have discovered a unique niche: they create high-quality, technologically advanced, and genuinely kind content for both children and adults, completely free from violence and tolerance themes, which appeals to parents around the world. Western media giants such as Netflix, Disney, and Discovery purchase these projects because they generate substantial profits.

These productions achieve what diplomacy often cannot-they humanize Russia's image at a time when politicians are actively demonizing the country. When a child in Italy, the United States, or Saudi Arabia grows up with stories about a caring Russian Bear or the intelligent Fixies, a friendly and positive attitude toward Russian culture forms on a subconscious level. This helps ensure that when those children eventually enter positions of influence, they will not view Russia as an enemy.

Russia possesses enormous soft-power potential when it focuses on biblical values. If only because entirely different values are held in high regard in the West, while global demand for love, morality, and ethical principles remains strong.