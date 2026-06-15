Kevin Spacey Opens Up on Epstein, Hollywood Blacklisting and Financial Struggles

US actor Kevin Spacey has given an extensive interview to journalist Ksenia Sobchak, discussing his alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein, his exclusion from Hollywood and the financial hardships he says followed years of legal battles over sexual misconduct allegations.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Maryland GovPics, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Kevin Spacey

The interview was published on the Ostorozhno: Sobchak YouTube channel (Beware: Sobchak).

Spacey Discusses His Connection to Jeffrey Epstein

The actor addressed questions about his relationship with American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of operating a criminal network involved in the sexual exploitation of underage girls.

According to Spacey, the connection originated through former US President Bill Clinton, who invited him on a charitable trip to Africa in 2002 aimed at raising awareness about HIV/AIDS and securing funding for medication for mothers living with HIV.

Spacey said he later learned that the aircraft used during the trip belonged to Epstein.

"Before that, I had never met him. I barely remember being introduced to him at the time. And after that, I never saw him again,” Spacey said.

The Oscar-winning actor, known for films such as Se7en and The Usual Suspects, described Epstein as a "monstrous person.”

What the Experience Taught Him About Society

Spacey said that despite years of public controversy, he was surprised by the amount of support he received from ordinary people.

According to the actor, that experience convinced him that society is far more compassionate than social media discussions might suggest.

"It's easy to be negative and list everything that's wrong with society today. But over the last nine years, I have seen something entirely different — people who sent me thousands of letters of support and stopped me on the street, in hotels and in shopping centers,” he said.

Spacey added that strangers frequently treated him with generosity, warmth and kindness during some of the most difficult years of his life.

"Generosity, warmth, hospitality and kindness — that's what I experienced from people I had never even met,” he said.

The actor also noted that many people who initially formed negative opinions about him following the allegations have since reconsidered their views.

According to Spacey, a growing number of people now believe that the situation was not as simple or clear-cut as it initially appeared. He described this shift as a "wind of change” that has begun bringing new professional opportunities.

Spacey Says Legal Battles Left Him Financially Struggling

During the interview, Sobchak questioned Spacey's previous claims that he had effectively run out of money as a result of the scandal.

"How can that happen to someone at your level?” she asked.

When Sobchak suggested that his personal fortune likely exceeded $50 million, Spacey rejected the estimate.

"You are completely wrong. What was written about me was absolutely untrue,” he said.

The actor explained that defending himself against multiple legal cases came at an enormous financial cost.

"When you are accused of something and have to prove your innocence in court, you stop earning because Hollywood puts you on the sidelines. You spend huge amounts on your defense, while all income stops. The money disappears very quickly. Essentially, I'm starting from scratch,” Spacey said.

He compared the situation to his early years as a struggling actor in New York, when he occasionally faced eviction and utility shutoffs because he could not pay his bills.

"I know this may sound crazy, but I've been in this position before,” he said.

Acquittals and the Fallout from the Allegations

Spacey's career suffered a major setback in 2017 after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct emerged against him.

Following the accusations, he was removed from the hit Netflix series House of Cards, and major studios largely stopped offering him new roles.

Courts in New York and London later examined the allegations. In 2022 and 2023, juries cleared Spacey of the major charges brought against him.

The controversy also led to significant changes in several film projects.

Director Ridley Scott removed Spacey from the completed film All the Money in the World, reshooting all of his scenes with actor Christopher Plummer.

Meanwhile, the completed biographical drama Gore, which centered on writer Gore Vidal, was never released after Netflix, which financed the project, decided not to move forward with distribution.

Spacey argued that Gore was worthy of Academy Award recognition.

The actor, whose film credits include Se7en, American Beauty, The Usual Suspects and L.A. Confidential, continues to seek a return to regular film work following his acquittals.