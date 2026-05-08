World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Andrey Mihayloff

Sir David Attenborough Turns 100: The Man Who Redefined Wildlife Documentaries

Society » Real life stories

On May 8, 2026, legendary television presenter, naturalist, writer and public figure Sir David Attenborough celebrates his 100th birthday. He devoted his life to showing humanity the beauty and fragility of nature. His story is both the biography of an outstanding science communicator and the story of television itself, because it was Attenborough who created wildlife documentary filmmaking in its modern form.

David Attenborough mural, Sheffield - geograph.org.uk - 3764649
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Neil Theasby, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
David Attenborough mural, Sheffield - geograph.org.uk - 3764649

He climbed into albatross nests, walked along the edge of an erupting volcano in Iceland, dived into the Great Barrier Reef, met isolated tribes, discovered uninhabited islands and introduced the world to color television — all to reveal the unique beauty and vulnerability of our planet.

Childhood and the Beginning of a Television Career

David Attenborough was born on May 8, 1926, in Isleworth, but spent his childhood in Leicester, England. His father, Frederick Attenborough, served as a university rector. From an early age, David lived on a university campus and developed a fascination with the natural sciences.

In 1952, Attenborough joined the BBC as a trainee producer. In 1954, he created the series Zoo Quest, the first television program in which live animals were filmed directly in the wild and in zoos. It was during this project that the unmistakable Attenborough style emerged: sincere curiosity, gentle but sharp humor and an extraordinary eye for detail. The show became a massive success and turned Attenborough into a television star.

The Man Who Transformed the BBC

In 1965, Attenborough became head of the newly created BBC Two channel. It was he who launched the legendary series Monty Python's Flying Circus, one of the most iconic comedy shows in television history. He also commissioned landmark educational productions, including Civilisation by art historian Kenneth Clark and The Ascent of Man by Jacob Bronowski.

In 1967, Attenborough supervised the first color television broadcast in history — coverage of the Wimbledon tournament on BBC Two. At that time, BBC Two was the only channel broadcasting in color. From 1968 to 1972, Attenborough served as the BBC's Director of Television, but in 1972 he turned down senior executive positions in order to return to what he loved most: nature.

The 'Life' Series That Changed Documentary Television

After leaving management roles, Attenborough conceived an ambitious project — three series designed to introduce viewers to the central questions of biology. He called it the "Three E's": Evolution, Ecology and Ethology. This became the foundation of the landmark series Life on Earth.

Filming took place across 100 locations and involved more than 500 scientists. The very first episode alone covered Central America, the Galápagos Islands and concluded with Attenborough diving into the waters of the Great Barrier Reef. In the Soviet Union, the series was released in Russian in 1986.

The Living Planet series explored ecosystems in every corner of the Earth, while The Trials of Life focused on animal behavior and psychology. This trilogy is still regarded as one of the most ambitious projects in television history.

Later installments in the "Life" franchise expanded on these themes: The Private Life of Plants, The Life of Mammals, Life in the Undergrowth, Life in Cold Blood and First Life. Altogether, Attenborough's "Life" documentaries attracted more than 500 million viewers worldwide.

Changing the Way People See Animals

In 1973, Attenborough presented the film Jane Goodall and the World of Animal Behavior: Wild Dogs of Africa by famed naturalist Jane Goodall and her husband Hugo van Lawick. The production portrayed animals for the first time as characters with distinct personalities and destinies. This approach paved the way for modern wildlife storytelling.

A Voice Warning About Environmental Crisis

From the late 1990s onward, Attenborough increasingly focused on the environmental crisis facing the planet. This became a central theme in productions such as The Blue Planet and Planet Earth.

In 2017, Blue Planet II, narrated by Attenborough, vividly demonstrated the catastrophic impact of plastic pollution on marine ecosystems.

Despite his advanced age, Attenborough continues to work and release new films. In 2023 alone, three major projects featuring him premiered: Planet Earth III, Wild Isles and the Netflix documentary Deep Breath.

In 2025, at the age of 99, he released the film David Attenborough: Ocean. That same year, he became the oldest Emmy winner in history for the documentary Secret Lives of Orangutans.

A Scientific Legacy Bearing His Name

In recognition of his contribution to science and conservation, scientists have named more than 50 living species and fossil organisms after Attenborough, including frogs, carnivorous plants, dragonflies, trees and enormous extinct plesiosaurs.

Among them are the recently discovered parasitic wasp species Attenboroughnculus tau and the snail Attenborougharion rubicundus, which lives exclusively on the island of Tasmania.

Across seven decades in broadcasting, Attenborough received eight BAFTA awards, three Emmy Awards (2018, 2019 and 2020) and a Peabody Award in 2014. In 1985, he was knighted, and in 2022 he became a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George.

Global Celebrations for His 100th Birthday

The naturalist admitted that he hoped to celebrate his 100th birthday quietly, but his admirers had other plans. A major anniversary concert will take place at London's Royal Albert Hall and will be broadcast on BBC One.

The program will feature music from his documentaries as well as reflections and stories from public figures and leading environmental advocates.

Google also prepared a tribute: users searching for David Attenborough's name are greeted with a celebratory doodle reading: "Thank you, Sir David."

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Topics planet earth
News All >
Snake Bite Emergency Guide: The Dangerous Myths That Still Put Victims at Risk
Russia Says It Will Not Strike Kyiv Despite Airport Chaos Caused by Drone Attacks
Moscow Will See Only One Leader of Post-Soviet States at May 9 Victory Parade
Lavrov Warns of 'No Mercy' for Attempts to Disrupt Victory Day Celebrations
Latvian Defense Minister Ready to Resign for Failure to Down Ukrainian Drones
Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Hit by Major Forest Fire Complicated by Mines and Strong Winds
The 'Two Liters a Day' Myth: New Study Challenges Kidney Stone Advice
Riyadh Blocks US Operation Against Iran as Saudi-American Alliance Shows Cracks
Tragedy in Kaliningrad Cat Cafe: 22 Cats Die After Boiling Water Floods Shelter
Zelensky Says Kyiv Will Respond Symmetrically During Putin’s Victory Day Ceasefire
Now reading
Ukraine Launches Record Drone Assault on Russia During Victory Day Truce
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine Launches Record Drone Assault on Russia During Victory Day Truce
Chaos at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport as More Than 100 Flights Delayed or Cancelled
Society
Chaos at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport as More Than 100 Flights Delayed or Cancelled
Popular
Russian General Identifies Key Targets: Kyiv Will Burn for 24 Hours

Russia and Ukraine exchanged fresh threats and warnings ahead of the May 8–9 Victory Day ceasefire, as Moscow signaled the possibility of massive retaliatory strikes against Kyiv in response to any attempted provocations.

Russian General Identifies Key Targets: Kyiv Will Burn for 24 Hours
US Withdrawal from Germany Signals Preparations for New Global Confrontation
US Withdrawal from Germany Signals Preparations for New Global Confrontation
Chaos at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport as More Than 100 Flights Delayed or Cancelled
Kremlin Strike Before Victory Day Still Haunts Russia Amid New Threats From Kyiv
Sir David Attenborough Turns 100: The Man Who Redefined Wildlife Documentaries Andrey Mihayloff Crimea, Golan Heights and 'Stolen Grain': Ukraine’s Diplomatic Offensive Meets Israeli Realism Yury Bocharov No Peace, No War: Why the US Fails to Intimidate Iran in the Persian Gulf Lyuba Lulko
No Peace, No War: Why the US Fails to Intimidate Iran in the Persian Gulf
Crimea, Golan Heights and 'Stolen Grain': Ukraine’s Diplomatic Offensive Meets Israeli Realism
Ukraine Launches Record Drone Assault on Russia During Victory Day Truce
Ukraine Launches Record Drone Assault on Russia During Victory Day Truce
Last materials
Moscow Will See Only One Leader of Post-Soviet States at May 9 Victory Parade
Lavrov Warns of 'No Mercy' for Attempts to Disrupt Victory Day Celebrations
Latvian Defense Minister Ready to Resign for Failure to Down Ukrainian Drones
Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Hit by Major Forest Fire Complicated by Mines and Strong Winds
Crimea, Golan Heights and 'Stolen Grain': Ukraine’s Diplomatic Offensive Meets Israeli Realism
No Peace, No War: Why the US Fails to Intimidate Iran in the Persian Gulf
US Withdrawal from Germany Signals Preparations for New Global Confrontation
The 'Two Liters a Day' Myth: New Study Challenges Kidney Stone Advice
Kremlin Strike Before Victory Day Still Haunts Russia Amid New Threats From Kyiv
Riyadh Blocks US Operation Against Iran as Saudi-American Alliance Shows Cracks
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.