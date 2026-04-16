Russia Sees Sharp Increase in Antidepressants and Tranquilizer Sales

The volume of antidepressant, antipsychotic, and tranquilizer sales has increased in Russia, analysts told Izvestia, pointing to a continuing trend in the country's mental health landscape.

Photo: freepik by rawpixel.com, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Painful depression

In January-March 2026, Russians purchased 22% more antidepressants than during the same period last year, according to Nikolai Bespalov, Development Director at the analytical company RNC Pharma. This follows a similar динамика in 2025, when purchases rose by 23% compared to 2024.

Why Demand for Antidepressants Is Growing

Experts attribute the trend in part to changes in prescribing practices. According to psychiatrist Igor Lazarev, antidepressants are increasingly being prescribed not only by psychiatrists, but also by doctors from other specialties.

"Such medications are now often prescribed by gastroenterologists, neurologists, and general practitioners. However, they do not always know all the nuances of their use,” he explained.

This shift reflects broader integration of mental health treatment into general medical practice, but it also raises concerns about proper diagnosis and supervision.

Regional Trends in Medication Use

According to the monitoring company Headway Company, the highest levels of antidepressant purchases in 2025 were recorded in Moscow, followed by the Krasnoyarsk Territory and St. Petersburg.

These regions typically show higher demand due to population density, better access to healthcare services, and greater awareness of mental health issues.

Rise in Antipsychotics and Tranquilizers

The increase is not limited to antidepressants. In 2025, sales of antipsychotics — medications used to treat severe mental disorders — grew by 11% compared to the previous year, according to Nikolai Bespalov.

These drugs are typically prescribed only after a thorough psychiatric evaluation and are used for conditions such as severe depression, anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and other serious mental health conditions.

At the same time, demand for tranquilizers (anxiolytics), which help reduce anxiety and emotional tension, is also rising. Russians purchased 3.7 million packages of such medications in 2024 and 4 million in 2025.

When to Seek Help

Specialists emphasize that seeking professional help is crucial when symptoms persist. According to experts, medical attention is needed if a person experiences a persistently low mood for more than two weeks, especially when it leads to noticeable problems.

Warning signs include:

Declining work performance

Persistent anxiety or depressive thoughts

Pessimism and loss of motivation

Sleep disturbances

Loss of interest in life and usual activities

These changes are often noticeable both to the individual and to those around them, making early intervention especially important.

What the Trend Means

The growing use of mental health medications may indicate both increased psychological stress and improved recognition of mental health conditions. On the one hand, more people are seeking help and receiving treatment. On the other, the expansion of prescribing beyond specialists raises questions about the quality and consistency of care.

As awareness of mental health continues to grow, experts stress the importance of правильная диагностика, professional supervision, and a balanced approach that combines medication with psychological support where necessary.