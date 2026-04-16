World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Evgeniya Petrova

Russia Sees Sharp Increase in Antidepressants and Tranquilizer Sales

Society » Real life stories

The volume of antidepressant, antipsychotic, and tranquilizer sales has increased in Russia, analysts told Izvestia, pointing to a continuing trend in the country's mental health landscape.

Painful depression
Photo: freepik by rawpixel.com, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Painful depression

In January-March 2026, Russians purchased 22% more antidepressants than during the same period last year, according to Nikolai Bespalov, Development Director at the analytical company RNC Pharma. This follows a similar динамика in 2025, when purchases rose by 23% compared to 2024.

Why Demand for Antidepressants Is Growing

Experts attribute the trend in part to changes in prescribing practices. According to psychiatrist Igor Lazarev, antidepressants are increasingly being prescribed not only by psychiatrists, but also by doctors from other specialties.

"Such medications are now often prescribed by gastroenterologists, neurologists, and general practitioners. However, they do not always know all the nuances of their use,” he explained.

This shift reflects broader integration of mental health treatment into general medical practice, but it also raises concerns about proper diagnosis and supervision.

Regional Trends in Medication Use

According to the monitoring company Headway Company, the highest levels of antidepressant purchases in 2025 were recorded in Moscow, followed by the Krasnoyarsk Territory and St. Petersburg.

These regions typically show higher demand due to population density, better access to healthcare services, and greater awareness of mental health issues.

Rise in Antipsychotics and Tranquilizers

The increase is not limited to antidepressants. In 2025, sales of antipsychotics — medications used to treat severe mental disorders — grew by 11% compared to the previous year, according to Nikolai Bespalov.

These drugs are typically prescribed only after a thorough psychiatric evaluation and are used for conditions such as severe depression, anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and other serious mental health conditions.

At the same time, demand for tranquilizers (anxiolytics), which help reduce anxiety and emotional tension, is also rising. Russians purchased 3.7 million packages of such medications in 2024 and 4 million in 2025.

When to Seek Help

Specialists emphasize that seeking professional help is crucial when symptoms persist. According to experts, medical attention is needed if a person experiences a persistently low mood for more than two weeks, especially when it leads to noticeable problems.

Warning signs include:

  • Declining work performance
  • Persistent anxiety or depressive thoughts
  • Pessimism and loss of motivation
  • Sleep disturbances
  • Loss of interest in life and usual activities

These changes are often noticeable both to the individual and to those around them, making early intervention especially important.

What the Trend Means

The growing use of mental health medications may indicate both increased psychological stress and improved recognition of mental health conditions. On the one hand, more people are seeking help and receiving treatment. On the other, the expansion of prescribing beyond specialists raises questions about the quality and consistency of care.

As awareness of mental health continues to grow, experts stress the importance of правильная диагностика, professional supervision, and a balanced approach that combines medication with psychological support where necessary.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Now reading
Russian Influencer Records Emotional Video Address to Putin. Kremlin Responds
News from the Kremlin
Russian Influencer Records Emotional Video Address to Putin. Kremlin Responds
Moscow Warns Baltic States and Finland: Russia Invokes UN Self-Defense Clause
World
Moscow Warns Baltic States and Finland: Russia Invokes UN Self-Defense Clause
Popular
Moscow Warns of 'Unpredictable Consequences' as Europe Arms Ukraine with Drones

Russia has accused European countries of escalating the conflict by expanding drone production and deliveries to Ukraine amid reports of major new defense agreements

Moscow Warns of 'Unpredictable Consequences' as Europe Arms Ukraine with Drones
Belarus President Lukashenko Sparks Outrage with Comments About Lithuanians
Belarus President Lukashenko Sparks Outrage with Comments About Lithuanians
Germany Expands Military Support to Ukraine, Prompting Concerns in Moscow
Russian Influencer Records Emotional Video Address to Putin. Kremlin Responds
Russia Sees Sharp Increase in Antidepressants and Tranquilizer Sales Evgeniya Petrova Russia Develops Dengue Fever Vaccine as Clinical Trials Begin Andrey Mihayloff EU Shifts Strategy: Less Aid, More Renewables as Energy Costs Rise Oleg Artyukov
Ukrainian Drones Hit Sterlitamak 1,500 km from Border, Casualties Reported
Ex-NATO Commander and CIA Chief Join Ukraine’s New Military Advisory Board
Massive Russian Strike Hits Ukraine: Waves of Missiles and Drones Target Energy and Ports
Massive Russian Strike Hits Ukraine: Waves of Missiles and Drones Target Energy and Ports
Last materials
The Secret of the 'Bear Plug': Why Spring Bears Are the Most Dangerous
EU Shifts Strategy: Less Aid, More Renewables as Energy Costs Rise
Moscow Warns Baltic States and Finland: Russia Invokes UN Self-Defense Clause
Russia Claims Strike on F-16 and Mirage Jets in Ukraine: 'All Targets Hit'
Sugar or Sweetener? Your Mind May Decide the Flavor
Why Time Feels Faster as You Age: Scientists Explain the Illusion
Russian Influencer Records Emotional Video Address to Putin. Kremlin Responds
Scientists Discover How Deadly Parasite Evades the Immune System
Moderate Coffee Consumption Linked to Lower Risk of Depression and Stress
Delayed Life Syndrome: Why People Keep Waiting Instead of Living
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.