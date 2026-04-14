Russian War Hero Vanishes Without Trace: Veteran's Disappearance Sparks Multiple Theories

A Hero of Russia awarded personally by President Vladimir Putin, Alexey Asylkhanov, has gone missing in the city of Yurga in the Kemerovo Region in early April 2026. The veteran of the special military operation left home “for work,” took only minimal belongings, got into a car with an unknown person, and disappeared. Searches for the serviceman have been ongoing for more than ten days, but no trace of him has yet been found.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DonSimon, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Police officers

Circumstances of the Disappearance

Asylkhanov left home on April 3. He told his wife he was going to work—he had been teaching safety and defense basics at a college in Yurga.

However, his wife Valeria Asylkhanova noted that his workday usually began in the morning, while on the day of his disappearance he left home around 4:00 PM local time, when students were no longer at the college.

She did not question him at the time. According to her, he was in a good mood that day and showed no signs of distress. She also emphasized that her husband had no secrets from her and openly shared his daily experiences.

The last confirmed detail of his whereabouts is that he got into a car with an unknown individual, shook his hand, and drove away. He never arrived at the college. The vehicle’s license plate has not been identified.

On the day of his disappearance, Asylkhanov was dressed entirely in black: a cap, a hooded jacket, pants, and sneakers. Police noted one distinctive feature—he had a prosthetic right leg.

Wife Initially Expected a Surprise

Valeria did not immediately raise the alarm, doing so only the next day. She later explained that April 5, two days after his disappearance, was supposed to be their first wedding anniversary.

“We had planned to celebrate on April 5, to spend time together,” she said.

At first, she assumed her husband might be preparing a surprise.

“He’s not really the type to do surprises, but who knows, maybe he decided to,” she said.

However, the anniversary passed without his return, and this version was dismissed.

Theory One: Drinking Spree or Affair

Some speculated that the veteran’s disappearance could be linked to alcohol relapse or infidelity. It was suggested that he might have met former comrades or gone to a lover.

Valeria категорически rejected both theories, stating that her husband was indifferent to alcohol, had little contact with former comrades recently, and was not capable of infidelity.

“I don’t believe he could do that,” she said.

Theory Two: Return to the Front

Another theory circulating online suggested that Asylkhanov may have left to rejoin the military operation.

His wife dismissed this possibility as well, noting that he would have informed her if he had made such a decision.

Moreover, he had been discharged due to serious injury—he lost a leg in combat and used a prosthesis. According to military regulations, the loss of a limb prevents contract service.

Theory Three: Amnesia or PTSD

Some suggested that a psychological condition—such as amnesia or post-traumatic stress disorder—could explain his actions and disappearance.

However, private investigator Namig Abbasov expressed doubt about this theory. He noted that Asylkhanov’s actions appeared deliberate: he prepared to leave, took documents, but left his phone behind.

Valeria also rejected the idea of amnesia.

Theory Four: Crime or Sabotage

Following the disappearance, the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under Article 105 of the Criminal Code (“Murder”). However, no evidence of violent death has been publicly reported.

Valeria rejected the possibility of criminal involvement, stating that her husband avoided conflicts and had no enemies. She described him as trusting and kind.

“He was always positive. There were no conflicts recently,” she said.

However, acquaintances of the family pointed to previous attacks on high-ranking Russian military figures and did not rule out the involvement of “saboteurs.”

Questions Raised About Family Narrative

Investigator Abbasov also questioned the wife’s portrayal of their relationship, suggesting it might be overly idealized.

“It is possible that relatives are reluctant to talk about conflicts. (…) People have disappeared for weeks or even months out of guilt or shame,” he said.

According to him, Asylkhanov is most likely alive, and investigators may already have a lead that could reveal what really happened.