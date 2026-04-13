Yuri Gagarin Beyond the Legend: Little-Known Facts About First Man in Space

Every year on Cosmonautics Day, social media fills with familiar slogans, debates, and myths. Yet behind the noise lies a deeper story-one filled with unexpected details, human moments, and little-known facts about Yuri Gagarin and the first journey into space.

Photo: TechInsider is licensed under Free More info Yuri Gagarin next to his Matra-Bonnet Djet VS sports car

The Famous 'Let's Go!' and Its Origins

Gagarin did not invent his iconic "Let's go!” on the spot. He borrowed it from his instructor, pilot Mark Gallai, who grew tired of formal phrases like "Crew, I am taking off” and instead began each flight simply and warmly: "Let's go!”

Gallai also loved repeating a joke to future cosmonauts: "Let's go!” said the parrot when the cat dragged it out of the cage by its tail.

A Pistol in Space and Survival Precautions

The first weapon ever taken into space was a standard Makarov pistol. It was issued to Gagarin by personal decision of chief designer Sergei Korolev in case of emergency landings-either to scare off wild animals or deal with unexpected encounters.

Later missions also carried firearms, eventually replacing them with the triple-barreled TP-82. Toward the end of the Soviet era, even experimental laser pistols were developed, reportedly intended to disable satellite optics if required.

Faith, Humor, and Legends

At a reception, Nikita Khrushchev jokingly asked Gagarin whether he had seen God in space. Gagarin played along and said he had. Khrushchev then replied more seriously: "Don't tell anyone.”

The popular story involving a Patriarch receiving the opposite answer is widely considered a later myth, although both cosmonauts and astronauts often expressed personal religious beliefs.

The Word 'Cosmonaut' and Early Concepts

Before Gagarin's flight, terms like "astronaut” and even "star sailor” circulated. Scientist Ari Sternfeld introduced the word "cosmonaut,” which was officially adopted by Defense Minister Rodion Malinovsky shortly before the historic mission.

The iconic round "window” often drawn on rockets is actually an ejection hatch. It allowed the cosmonaut to eject during emergencies at launch or just before landing-a system refined after earlier test tragedies involving animals.

The Risk Behind Historic Flight

Cosmonaut Valentin Lebedev once explained the essence of Gagarin's feat: imagine sitting atop a ten-story fuel tank, inside a small sphere, while engineers ignite the fuel below and assure you everything has been calculated.

The flight itself was fully automated. To take manual control in an emergency, Gagarin needed to unlock a system by solving a simple code-1-2-5-quietly shared with him before launch by engineers.

Global Reaction to First Spaceflight

When the Soviet Union announced the 108-minute flight, U.S. President John F. Kennedy congratulated Soviet scientists while acknowledging America's lag in space exploration.

Vice President Lyndon Johnson described the moment as a profound shock, while rocket engineer Wernher von Braun reportedly exclaimed in frustration upon hearing the news.

In later years, American narratives often emphasized Alan Shepard as the first American in space, shaping public perception despite Gagarin's earlier achievement.

Countdowns and Cinema

The now-essential launch countdown did not originate with engineers but with filmmakers. It first appeared in the 1929 German movie "Woman in the Moon,” created purely for dramatic effect before being adopted in real rocket launches.

War and Space Realities

Neither NASA nor Soviet agencies ever publicly detailed what would happen aboard the International Space Station in the event of a nuclear conflict. Analysts suggest that any global war would begin with the destruction of satellites, turning Earth's orbit into a deadly field of debris.

Gagarin's Farewell Letter

Two days before his flight, Gagarin wrote a farewell letter to his wife, Valentina Gagarina. She received it only after his death in 1968.

"I fully trust the technology. It should not fail. But sometimes a man can fall and break his neck on level ground… If anything happens, I ask you, Valya, not to be overcome with grief. Life is life… Please take care of our daughters, love them as I do, and raise them into strong people who will not fear life's hardships.”

Life After the Flight

After his mission, Gagarin received a black Volga car, along with a personalized vehicle bearing his initials and the date of the flight. Later cosmonauts followed this tradition.

Despite his relatively short height of 165 cm, Gagarin excelled in sports and even captained a basketball team before choosing a career in aviation.

He launched into history as a senior lieutenant, but an order promoting him to major had already been signed. Official announcements referred to him as "Major Gagarin”-a title he learned about only after landing.

That is how the first man in space truly was-both a symbol and a human being.