Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign

Social media users are discussing a theory claiming that Russian model Oksana Fedorova lost her Miss Universe title in order to avoid parties on the island of financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. At the time, her refusal sparked public controversy and angered the competition's organizer, Donald Trump, who now serves as President of the United States.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Masha.Kondrasheva, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Oksana Fedorova

Fedorova later explained that she never signed the official contract.

"I never signed the contract. When they showed it to me, the document already contained signatures that were neither mine nor my mother's. The organizers did not believe I could win and simply never gave me the contract,” she said.

The Pskov native also said she refused to participate in promotional shows and returned to Saint Petersburg to defend her dissertation. According to her, the organizers imposed excessively rigid conditions and ignored her personal plans.

The Meeting Between Fedorova and Trump

The conflict with contest director Paula Shugart escalated to the company's owner, Donald Trump. He summoned Fedorova for a personal meeting, hoping to persuade her not to return to Russia.

During the conversation, Trump accused the model of taking someone else's place and attempted to convince her to stay in the United States. Fedorova sought advice from friends and her mother afterward. Her friends encouraged her to continue an international career, while her mother said she would support any decision.

"When I spoke with Donald Trump in his large office, I felt like a tiny grain of sand crushed by an entire system. Like millstones grinding everything down. I kept thinking about how to stop it,” — Oksana Fedorova

She recalled locking herself in a restroom for half an hour as organizers attempted to break down the door.

"I realized I had to make the decision right then and there. Once I started this conversation, I could not step back. Whatever happens, the main thing is to enter the fight, and then we will figure it out. I break stereotypes in life — that is my calling,” — Oksana Fedorova

Ultimately, the former Miss Universe said she never regretted her choice.

"On one side, I understood what awaited me. In Russia — a candidate dissertation and academic work. Here — glamour, show business, film and television school in New York, endless bright prospects. But the heart and inner feelings matter. At some point, I clearly understood that I needed to end my time as Miss Universe and return home,” — Oksana Fedorova

The Epstein Theory Resurfaces

After the release of new documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's case, social media users linked Fedorova's refusal of the title to alleged attempts to avoid travel to Little St. James island in the Caribbean, where Epstein hosted notorious parties.

Fedorova has not commented publicly on these speculations.

The first reports suggesting a possible connection between Epstein and Russia appeared in the British outlet Daily Mail. Journalists claimed that Epstein may have maintained ties with the KGB and allegedly ran a "honeypot” operation that compromised many of his guests.

According to the British tabloid, such a connection could explain how Epstein sustained a lavish lifestyle inconsistent with his professional background. At the same time, the report acknowledged the absence of documentary evidence proving any involvement of Russian intelligence services in Epstein's criminal activities.