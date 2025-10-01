Telegram Founder Durov: Poisoning Attempt, French Spies, and No Pornography

Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, spoke at length with American journalist Lex Fridman in an interview lasting more than four hours. For the first time, he revealed that there had been an assassination attempt against him; he also claimed French intelligence had hinted at helping him after his arrest in exchange for deleting certain Telegram channels. Durov also shared intimate details about his family, children, inheritance, and his strict personal lifestyle.

Photo: flickr.com by TechCrunch, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Pavel Durov

Attempted Poisoning in 2018

Durov recalled that in spring 2018 he nearly died after what he described as a poisoning attempt. While staying in a rented townhouse, he noticed a suspicious neighbor leaving something at his door. An hour later, he felt severe pain throughout his body, lost his vision and hearing, and struggled to breathe. “I thought that was the end,” Durov said, recalling the heart and stomach pain before he collapsed unconscious. He awoke the next day but could not walk for two weeks.

“I never spoke about this publicly because I didn’t want people to be afraid,” — Pavel Durov

Durov said the ordeal made him feel freer and more appreciative of each day.

French Intelligence Pressure

Discussing his arrest in France, Durov claimed that French intelligence sought to use him to influence elections in Romania and later in Moldova. According to him, they pressured Telegram to remove channels supporting conservative forces critical of pro-European candidates. His team reviewed the requests, removing only those accounts that violated Telegram’s rules. Nevertheless, he said French agents suggested through intermediaries that they had spoken with the judge in his case as a “favor” for his cooperation, which he found shocking.

Durov on Children and Inheritance

In the interview, Durov admitted uncertainty about the exact number of his biological children, some conceived through sperm donation. He explained that he recently drafted a will ensuring no distinction between biological and naturally conceived children when it comes to inheritance. He argued that distributing wealth across many descendants would prevent excessive sums from paralyzing their motivation.

“I realized it made more sense to divide my wealth among hundreds of heirs rather than give too much to a few,” — Pavel Durov

Family Influence

Durov credited his father, a scholar of ancient Rome, as a role model of patience and intellectual discipline. He described his mother as highly intelligent and educated. He spoke with admiration of his brother, Nikolai Durov, calling him a “one-in-a-billion prodigy” who served as his personal encyclopedia during childhood.

Life Without a Phone

Fridman observed that Durov did not use a phone during their two weeks together. Durov explained that he avoids devices to prevent distraction. He insisted that phones dictate people’s priorities and weaken independent thought. Instead, he seeks inspiration by lying quietly, often without sleep for long hours, and disciplines himself through daily exercise — 300 push-ups and squats each morning, along with regular gym sessions and swimming.

Diet and Lifestyle Choices

Durov reiterated that he avoids refined sugar, sweets, and red meat, favoring seafood and vegetables. He also declared his abstinence from pornography, calling it a “surrogate” that drains energy and inspiration. “It makes no sense to exchange inspiration for momentary pleasure,” he said.