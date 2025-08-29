Triple Tragedy: Mother Dies at Son’s Grave, Brother Follows Soon After

In Zabaykalsky Krai, a family was struck by three devastating deaths in just two months, after the loss of a young soldier in Ukraine was followed by the deaths of his grieving mother and brother.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by KoS, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Candles

The chain of tragedies began with the death of 23-year-old Maxim Sharypov, who was killed in June 2025 during fighting near the village of Otradnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Drafted into military service in 2020, Maxim later signed contracts with the army, serving as a senior driver-mechanic in a tank battalion. Local officials described him as bright, talented, and active in community life.

His mother, Olga Sharypova, who worked as a cleaner, was devastated by the loss of her “star son.” She often spent long hours by his grave. Just 40 days after his burial, her heart gave out while she was mourning at the cemetery. She was discovered lifeless at her son’s grave by workers, only about 50 years old.

“The family literally fell apart before our eyes. This was a monstrous coincidence, not a consequence of lifestyle,” neighbors told local reporters.

The Brother’s Final Days

Shortly after their mother’s funeral, 28-year-old Yevgeny Sharypov also died. On his way home to the village of Shelopugino from Baley, where the funeral had taken place, he suddenly felt unwell. Relatives called emergency services multiple times, but doctors reportedly told him to wait for a local paramedic. The ambulance never arrived. His ulcer, likely triggered by extreme stress, ruptured and he did not survive.

Yevgeny, though adopted, was always treated as a true son in the family. He had completed local schooling, trained at a vocational school, started his own family, and maintained a close bond with his parents. After Maxim’s death, he often visited his mother, trying to support her in her grief. His social media once featured an image with the words: “Only a mother is worthy of love.”

Three Graves, One Alley

Yevgeny’s funeral is scheduled for August 30. He will be buried in the Alley of Heroes of the Special Military Operation (SMO), beside his mother and brother. Locals have raised about 100,000 rubles to cover the funeral costs.

Now, only the disabled father and two teenage sons, aged 15 and 16, remain at home. The family has not yet received state compensation for Maxim’s death, as paperwork was left unfinished. Social services, school psychologists, and aid foundations have stepped in to provide support, though close relatives are few.

A Wider Pattern of Grief

This is not the first time grief has proven fatal for families of fallen soldiers. In Sverdlovsk and Bryansk regions, mothers also died from heart attacks or stress after receiving news of their sons’ deaths in Ukraine. In Nizhny Tagil, 50-year-old Elena Pozdeeva passed away just two days before her son’s funeral, her heart unable to withstand the sorrow.

Broken Heart Syndrome

The first 40 days after a loss are considered the most critical period in terms of psychological and physiological vulnerability. During this month and a half, the mind and body are under extreme strain. Existing illnesses can worsen, while the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and accidents is at its peak.

However, acute grief lasts much longer. The process is deeply individual and may stretch over many months, sometimes even years.

In the human body, levels of cortisol and adrenaline rise sharply. This causes spikes in blood pressure, disruptions in heart rhythm, and vascular spasms. Chronic stress weakens the immune system, while emotional pain manifests as real physical pain in the chest. This condition is even known as “broken heart syndrome.”