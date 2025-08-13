World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Andrey Mihayloff

Vladimir Zaitsev, Soviet KGB Colonel, Who Took Down America’s 'Billion-Dollar Spy' Dies at 77

Legendary Soviet KGB Colonel, The Scourge of CIA Spies, Dies at 77
Society » Real life stories

Legendary Soviet KGB Colonel Vladimir Zaitsev, renowned for his precision counterintelligence operations and fearless anti-terror missions, has passed away at the age of 77, the International Association of Veterans of the Anti-Terror Unit “Alpha” announced.

Spy network
Photo: flickr.com by SurfaceWarriors, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Spy network

From Factory Worker to Elite KGB Officer

Vladimir Nikolayevich Zaitsev dedicated over two decades to safeguarding state security, earning the reputation of a top-class professional. Born on March 19, 1948, in the Moscow Region, Zaitsev began working at a factory at the age of 16 before serving in the Soviet Army with the Group of Soviet Forces in Germany. In 1972, he joined the state security service, graduating from the prestigious Higher School of the KGB in 1979.

Joining Alpha Group and Fighting Terrorism

In 1982, Zaitsev became part of the elite Group “A” of the KGB’s Seventh Directorate. This special unit was tasked with high-risk operations, including counter-terrorism and hostage rescue.

One of his most famous missions occurred in 1983 during the hijacking of a passenger plane in Tbilisi—a case that went down in history as the “Bloody Wedding.” The hijackers, members of the Soviet elite youth, attempted to flee to the West by seizing the aircraft during a wedding trip, smuggling weapons in their luggage. Armed terrorists wounded several passengers and crew before the plane was forced to land in Tbilisi. Alpha Group stormed the aircraft in just eight minutes, freeing 50 passengers and seven crew members.

The 'Scourge of Spies'

Alpha Group also played a pivotal role in counterintelligence operations against foreign agents. Zaitsev took part in the arrest of CIA operative Martha Peterson on Moscow’s Krasnoluzhsky Bridge and in capturing Adolf Tolkachev, a leading defense engineer who passed classified documents to the U.S. for six years, inflicting enormous damage on Soviet defense capabilities.

“The Americans called Tolkachev the ‘Billion-Dollar Spy,’ and his image still hangs at CIA headquarters in Langley.”

Capturing High-Level Traitors

With Zaitsev’s involvement, Soviet counterintelligence successfully arrested GRU General Dmitry Polyakov, a double agent for 20 years. He was also part of operations capturing GRU Colonel Gennady Smetanin, counterintelligence Major Sergey Motorin, Major Gennady Varenik, Colonel Valery Martynov, and Lieutenant Colonel Boris Yuzhin. All were convicted of treason and sentenced to death.

A Legacy of Service

Throughout the mid-1980s, Zaitsev led and participated in flawlessly executed operations that dismantled entire spy networks. His skill, discipline, and strategic insight made him one of the most respected officers in Soviet special forces history.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Now reading
Russia Downs 240 Ukrainian Drones and 8 British Storm Shadow Missiles
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia Downs 240 Ukrainian Drones and 8 British Storm Shadow Missiles
Food Waste Concerns Prompt Turkey to Reevaluate All-Inclusive System
Society
Food Waste Concerns Prompt Turkey to Reevaluate All-Inclusive System
Popular
Kursk Submarine Disaster: Collision Theory Still Divides Experts After 25 Years

Twenty-five years after the sinking of the nuclear submarine Kursk, the debate over whether it was caused by a torpedo explosion or a collision with a NATO submarine remains unresolved

25 Years After the Kursk Tragedy: The Unsolved Mystery Beneath the Barents Sea
Zelensky Confirms Planned Three-Way Summit With Putin and Trump
Peace Talks Ahead: Zelensky Announces Future Meeting With Putin and Trump
Putin and Trump to Meet in Anchorage on August 15. Zelensky Gets Very Nervous
Zelensky Faces Pressure from U.S. and Europe to Accept Territorial Concessions
Legendary Soviet KGB Colonel, The Scourge of CIA Spies, Dies at 77 Andrey Mihayloff Questionable Facts: How Western Media Mishandles Stories on North Korean Workers in Russia Vadim Gorshenin The Mystery Behind Trump’s Sudden Pivot Toward a Summit with Putin Lyuba Lulko
A Tale of Two Stories: British Media Clash Over North Korean Workers 'Enslaved' in Russia
EU Boosts Tank Ammunition Output as NATO Military Spending Hits $1.5 Trillion
Could All-Inclusive Be Ending in Turkey? Proposal Sent to President Erdogan
Could All-Inclusive Be Ending in Turkey? Proposal Sent to President Erdogan
Last materials
Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Targets with HIMARS, Guided Bombs, and Drones
Putin–Trump Summit in Alaska Confirmed for August 15 in Anchorage
Questionable Facts: How Western Media Mishandles Stories on North Korean Workers in Russia
Foreign Players Share Positive Impressions of Life and Hockey in Russia
Zelensky Confirms Planned Three-Way Summit With Putin and Trump
Meet the Russian ‘Ken’: Airport Guard Goes from Security to Luxury Fashion
25 Years After the Kursk Tragedy: The Unsolved Mystery Beneath the Barents Sea
Food Waste Concerns Prompt Turkey to Reevaluate All-Inclusive System
Olympic Figure Skater Alexandra Trusova Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Satellite Data Shows Europe Tripling Defense Factory Expansion Since 2022
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.