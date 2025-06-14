World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Anton Baketov

Someone who stays quiet isn’t always calm — they might be emotionally exhausted, say psychologists

Why people stay silent to avoid conflict — and what psychology says it really means
Society

You probably know someone who never argues, never raises their voice, and always seems to avoid confrontation. Maybe that person is you.

Южноафриканская девушка
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Lili2anna, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Южноафриканская девушка

At first glance, these people seem calm, grounded, or emotionally mature. But psychologists warn: constant silence might be less about inner peace and more about emotional exhaustion or deep fear of conflict.

According to this analysis published by SFP Versilia, people who always stay silent are often using it as a learned defense — shaped by trauma, low self-worth, or environments where expressing emotions was unsafe.

When silence isn’t peace, but protection

Silence isn’t always a sign of maturity. It can be a reflex developed from years of not being heard, respected, or allowed to disagree. In therapy, these patterns are sometimes called “fawn response” — a form of emotional freezing where people avoid conflict to stay safe.

Behavior Hidden cause Healthier response
Never confronts others Fear of being abandoned Practice empathetic disagreement
Stays quiet during injustice History of emotional invalidation Affirm own emotions first
Suppresses anger to “keep the peace” Exhaustion or helplessness Learn to set emotional boundaries

Myths and truths about the “quiet ones”

  • Myth: Quiet people are always wise and peaceful
    Fact: Some simply believe it’s not safe to speak up.
  • Myth: Avoiding conflict is always mature
    Fact: Healthy conflict is essential in real relationships.

Frequently asked questions

  • Is silence always a red flag?
    No. Silence can be a strength. But when it becomes a pattern used to avoid discomfort or pain, it’s worth exploring.
  • Can someone learn to speak up again?
    Yes — with therapy, self-awareness, and supportive relationships, people can rebuild their voice and sense of safety.

One last psychological fact

Studies show that people who habitually suppress emotions in favor of silence have higher rates of chronic stress, muscle tension, and anxiety disorders. Sometimes, silence isn’t golden — it’s a silent scream for help.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Baketov
News All >
Scientists drill through Earth’s crust and hit live magma at 7 kilometers
Garage oil spill? These common materials can remove stains and protect your driveway
Driving in rain or snow? You must turn on your headlights, says state law
Experts warn: if skipping a workout makes you feel ashamed, you may be at risk
How muscles grow — and the mistakes that slow your progress
Drivers are using silicone covers to protect side mirrors from rain and glare
This animal can regrow its brain — and survives only in a single Mexican lake
Gardeners share how to fix compacted soil with compost and mulch — no tools needed
Fermented beet soup with kvass: tasty, healthy and gut-friendly
Fatigue, bloating, headaches? Your liver might be overwhelmed
Now reading
Russia conducts first ICBM strike on Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia conducts first ICBM strike on Ukraine Видео 
Exoplanet K2-18b shows strongest evidence of life beyond Solar System
Technologies and discoveries
Exoplanet K2-18b shows strongest evidence of life beyond Solar System
Scientists drill through Earth’s crust and hit live magma at 7 kilometers
Science
Scientists drill through Earth’s crust and hit live magma at 7 kilometers
Popular
One simple trick at the pump — and your tank takes 10 more liters

A simple positioning change at the gas station can make your fuel tank hold much more than you think.

Refueling trick could add 10 extra liters to your gas tank
Why people stay silent to avoid conflict — and what psychology says it really means Anton Baketov A Libertarian’s Disillusionment: Why Musk Walked Away from Trump Andrey Mihayloff Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden Guy Somerset
Last materials
Why people stay silent to avoid conflict — and what psychology says it really means
Refueling trick could add 10 extra liters to your gas tank
Scientists drill through Earth’s crust and hit live magma at 7 kilometers
Garage oil spill? These common materials can remove stains and protect your driveway
Driving in rain or snow? You must turn on your headlights, says state law
Experts warn: if skipping a workout makes you feel ashamed, you may be at risk
How muscles grow — and the mistakes that slow your progress
Drivers are using silicone covers to protect side mirrors from rain and glare
This animal can regrow its brain — and survives only in a single Mexican lake
Gardeners share how to fix compacted soil with compost and mulch — no tools needed
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.