Kanye West buries his career under racist and Nazi social media rant

Kanye West sparks controversy with a series of explosive racist, Nazi posts

Rapper Kanye West ignited a storm of controversy with a barrage of posts on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Over approximately 12 hours, from the evening of February 6 to the morning of February 7 (U.S. time), he posted more than a hundred times, triggering quite a media hype.

Photo: youtube.com by канал Ольга Крайзман, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Kanye West

Among the topics he touched on were:

accusations against rapper P. Diddy ,

, racist remarks,

and the scandal surrounding his wife Bianca Censori’s near-naked appearance at the Grammy Awards.

Additionally, the fallout from the Censori incident seemingly led to the firing of Russian designer Gosha Rubchinskiy, who had been the lead designer for West’s brand, Yeezy. The rapper himself declared that Rubchinskiy was "fired and blocked."

West Calls on Trump to Free P. Diddy

West began his social media spree by calling for the release of Sean Combs (P. Diddy), whom he described as his idol and hero. He lashed out at celebrities and the Black community for remaining silent while Combs, who is facing charges including human trafficking and drug-related offenses, is in jail awaiting trial.

"We all watched them try to cancel Chris Brown, and ain't nobody do anything," West wrote.

He also announced the launch of new T-shirts under the Sean John brand – originally created with P. Diddy in the late 1990s – promising to split the profits with Combs. Additionally, he appealed directly to former U.S. President Donald Trump to secure P. Diddy’s release.

West Declares Himself a Nazi, Praises Hitler

Perhaps the most shocking segment of his posts was a series of racist tweets, including anti-Semitic comments and open admiration for Adolf Hitler.

He declared that he would never apologize for his statements about Jewish people, claiming he had the right to say whatever he wanted.

West wrote that he did not like Jews, that he did not like working with Jews, that he never trusted them. "Some of my best friends are Jewish, and I don’t trust any of them," West wrote.

"ALL YOU PLEEEEEASE COME AT ME THATS HOW WE SPOT THE K***S LET THESE WHITE PEOPLE AND JEWISH PEOPLE TELL YOU WHAT TO DO AND SAY F**K DIAGEO AND F**K ALL YALL N****S IN ADVANCE," he continued.

He went further, explicitly calling himself a racist and a Nazi, stating that stereotypes exist for a reason, and they are all true. He dismissed the concept of anti-Semitism as something made up by Jewish people to protect their own [expletive]. He also asserted that all white people are racist and described slavery as "a choice."

“I’m buying two Maybachs tomorrow” adding “Ima make the Jewish person who’s selling it to me read all these tweets and I bet you you see me whipping Maybachs.”

One of his most incendiary tweets read:

"I love Hitler. Now what, b*tches?"

West then suggested that people refer to him as Yeadolf Yitler, claiming that "Jews actually hate white people and use Black people."

West Hints at Firing Gosha Rubchinskiy, Designer Confirms Departure

West also addressed the scandal surrounding his Grammy Awards appearance, where he arrived uninvited with his wife, Bianca Censori, who was nearly naked on the red carpet.

He denied media accusations that he had forced Censori to undress but emphasized that he does, in fact, have "dominion" over her because their relationship isn’t "some feminist [expletive]." He argued that as the wife of a billionaire, Censori had no reason to listen to "broke people."

In another tweet, West hinted that someone working with him – he did not give any names – disapproved of Censori’s red carpet appearance.

"Fired and blocked. There are more people looking for work than offering jobs," he wrote.

Later that day, Russian designer Gosha Rubchinskiy confirmed the end of his collaboration with Yeezy.

"I’m deeply grateful to Ye and the entire YEEZY team for a memorable experience – one that will always stay with me,” Rubchinsky wrote on social media. He said that the Yeezy sneaker collection released in December 2024 was the last one he will participate in. “As I move forward, I continue to develop my creative vision, exploring new projects and evolving past ideas in ways that feel true to me,” the designer wrote.

West Declares Love for China Amidst His Social Media Rant

Throughout his 12-hour posting spree, West would just between topics and frequently circle back to racism, P. Diddy, and other subjects.

"I say what I think. And I’m not editing myself anymore," he wrote, while also posting cryptic and seemingly nonsensical statements.

Among his many declarations, he said his heart "hasn’t recharged for a single minute today," that he has "steel in his veins," and that he was in "god mode."

He also commented on former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, saying she was "just used for what they call ‘the Black vote,’" while admitting he doesn’t really know anything about politics.

Additionally, he declared that he doesn’t listen to rap, doesn’t want to dine at "your trendy restaurants," and suggested that ramen and Doritos "were created for a reason."

Surprisingly, West ended his rant with an expression of admiration for China.

"I will say nothing bad or against China. They always showed me love when Americans turned their backs on me because of a red hat or a T-shirt. I get money with China. I love China," he wrote.

Details

Ye ( YAY; born Kanye Omari West KAHN-yay; June 8, 1977) is an American rapper and record producer. One of the most prominent figures in hip-hop, he is known for his varying musical style and polarizing cultural and political commentary. After dropping out of college to pursue a career in music, West began producing for regional artists in the Chicago area. As an in-house producer for Roc-A-Fella Records, he co-produced albums including Jay-Z's The Blueprint (2001) before signing with the label as a recording artist. West's debut studio album, The College Dropout (2004), was met with critical acclaim and yielded the Billboard Hot 100-number one single "Slow Jamz". He peaked the chart on four other occasions with the singles "Gold Digger" (2005), "Stronger" (2007), "E.T." (2011, as a featured artist), and "Carnival" (2024).

