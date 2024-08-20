Algerian Footballer Zinedine Zidane: French Immigrant Success Story

Oh, boy… Have to go back a spell to expound with clarity on this one.

Those of you that follow the ‘beautiful game’ – as in futbol – the name Zindedine Zidane, should always conjure up some fine sentiments. At a bare minimum – ‘Zizou’ – as he was affectionately known to legions of fans spanning the earth, just saying his name would bring a pleasant smile.

Algerian

Each and every time, it does that to me. There is nothing French about Zinedine Zidane. That unique nomenclature is all Algerian. Pure and simple. Yet, if one looks at as his story in more, living, vivid detail, Zidane, is really French; because he earned that distinction. It happened over a life span of more than 5 decades. He is second generation ‘immigrant’.

His parents arrived in the French port city of Marseilles around the early 1960’s. Both were Algerian immigrants. If you look at a European map,

from the docks, Algiers is just a short sail south across the Mediterranean Sea.

Fact is, the Zidane’s arrived in France by boat. Why is this background history important?

If one is an ardent student of history as I am, one would know that the former North African French Colony was – at that time – in the throes of a brutal, protracted bloody civil war: Pied Noir, or Loyalist French settlers were opposed to Imperial France’s – mainly President Charles de Gaulle – determination to grant Independence to Algeria. Doing so would certainly mean Muslim rule, thereby reducing the Pied Noir – ‘Black Feet’ –, to a secondary class of citizen.



In short, those ex-patriate settlers soon would be without a home. What true Algerian Independence also meant was that European settler and loyalist alike faced the real possibility that they could be denied entry to France, the country of their birth right. Still, nearly a million left and set sail for Marseilles; many native Algerians followed.

You ask, what does all that have to do with Zidane? Answer: everything. Born in 1972, he grew up in a rough, working class section of Marseilles. Under trying conditions, the young Zinedine, had to prove himself. Show that he was worthy of having settled in civilized France. The avenue to provide the means of proof came in the form of futbol.

From the ripe age of 10, Zizou, excelled. Soon clubs took notice. Nothing could deny his prowess at handling – excuse the misnomer – the ball. Zidane was a true, born midfielder.



Theron, the juvenile Zidane continued to elevate his game, and name. By 1989, professional futbol scouts took a keen interest in his attacking midfielder style. Cannes signed him in 1992. But not for long. He transferred to Bordeaux the same year.



Moreover, Zidane also caught the attention of the national squad Les Bleus managers.



Could he be the one to lift France to the pinnacle of futbol glory, in the World Cup? They must have asked that question, many times over. The fact was this... Renowned Michael Platini’s mercurial star had long since faded. His name was now always mentioned en passant, or, as a footnote. Despite his successes, Platini, fell well short of expectations.

No doubt...

The French public were always demanding, They needed a hero, now, more than ever. They got their wish. 1996 arrived. Bordeaux sold – ‘transferred’ in futbol parlance – their prized, galloping charge to Juventus FC. Under his aplomb take-charge game, the famed Rome squad won the Italian Super Cup, a UEFA Super Cup, an Intercontinental Cup and a pair of Series A titles over the next two seasons.



Had Zizou arrived at his futboling zenith? Not quite...



The year now was 1998. France hosted the illustrious World Cup futbol spectacle. The skillful, always placing himself at the front of the charge, Zizou, having scored twice in the 3-0 final over vaunted Brazil, led Les Bleus to glory. He, now was the embodiment of all that was good in France. Well, it sounded good in the media headlines, the next day.

Was he though? Throughout his entire playing career and beyond – by his own words – Zidane was dogged by a sullying expression: He is French. But, not French enough!

Moreover, teammates, coaches, media and futbol fans alike were not not shy – particularly when he was well within earshot – in launching that same pejorative smear.

What a shame. Zizou does not deserve such dismissal with insult. Au contraire, he should be held in high esteem. Not because of his futbol accolades. No, not that.

But because, like his familial roots, Zidane always considered himself a French loyalist first, born by way of an Algerian fierce, lifelong struggle to adapt to the resident country of his choosing.

Doff my cap to Zizou!

So, should you.



