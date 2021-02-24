Alexei Navalny to repeat the fate of Mikhail Khodorkovsky?

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, as it appears, will be either convoyed to a remote Russian colony or kept in the detention center.

Navalny is expecting a transfer to a remote colony, although it is possible that he will remain in the pre-trial detention center pending the consideration of a new criminal case, Ivan Mironov, lawyer and deputy chairman of the Russian All-People's Union said.

According to him, Navalny may face new criminal charges under article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (fraud with donations to the Anti-Corruption Foundation (Anti-Corruption Foundation, or FBK, is registered by the Russian Justice Ministry as a foreign agent)). In this case, he will remain at a detention centre in Moscow, where he will be kept throughout the entire course of the investigation until the next verdict is passed.

Navalny can also spend most of his term at the detention center. It is worthy of note that Vladimir Barsukov (Kumarin), the leader of the Tambov organized criminal group, had spent more than 12 years in a pre-trial detention center, since the trial started back in 2007, and he had faced his last charges (the murder of State Duma deputy Galina Starovoitova) in April 2019.

Navalny may also experience the scenario used for Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who had served his sentence in colonies in the Chita region and in Karelia.

Mironov added that the heads of all Russian colonies cherish the hope that Navalny would not be sent to them, because they do not want to attract attention of either human rights organizations and supervisory agencies.

Elena Tishchenko, deputy chairman of the Public Council at the Sverdlovsk Federal Penal Service noted that the colonies, to which "famous" convicts are transferred are regular colonies, where detention conditions are the same for all inmates.

Blogger and opposition activist Alexei Navalny was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for repeated violations of the conditions of the probationary period in the Yves Rocher case. In addition, the Babushkinsky court in Moscow ordered him to pay a fine of 850,000 rubles (about $11,300) for insulting a veteran of the Great Patriotic War.