Bumblebees learn by watching others: New research shows insects can imitate complex behaviors

In a narrow, flower-like enclosure, a bumblebee faces a clear plastic wall. It does not buzz blindly against the barrier or give up. Instead, it pushes through. This action, simple in appearance, is a profound departure from instinct. It is a learned behavior. The bee did not figure this out alone; it watched another bee do it first. Then, it replicated the move. This observation reveals that an insect with a brain containing fewer than one million neurons is capable of social learning and planning, capabilities previously thought to require vastly larger neural architectures.

Photo: Own work by Dohduhdah Bumblebee on a flower

This challenges a long-held assumption in neuroscience: that complex cognition is strictly bound to brain size. To understand this, one must look past the gross anatomy and into the microscopic wiring. The bumblebee's cognitive feats are not powered by sheer volume, but by specific, efficient architectures within two key brain regions: the mushroom bodies and the central complex.

The Architecture of Association

The mushroom bodies are the brain's association center, linking sensory inputs-such as smells, sights, and tastes-with positive or negative outcomes. In the bumblebee, this region holds approximately 50 times more neurons than in the common fruit fly, Drosophila. This is not merely a larger storage device; it is a more resilient one. This high density allows the bee to maintain numerous distinct associations without them bleeding into one another. Consequently, the bee can reconstruct missing links in a sequence of events, a form of cognitive inference that goes beyond simple pattern recognition.

The central complex, responsible for navigation and motor control, offers the second half of the puzzle. While structurally similar to that of the fruit fly, the bumblebee's version contains additional neural circuits. These extra connections appear to serve a dual purpose: they allow the bee to hold multiple food routes in memory simultaneously and, crucially, they provide a mechanism for evaluating actions before executing them. This is the neural substrate of planning. It allows the bee to assess the utility of a potential move, such as pushing through a plastic wall, rather than simply reacting to an immediate stimulus. This distinction-between a reactive instinct and a deliberative choice-is the hallmark of the complex behavior observed in the experiments.

Learning by Watching

The structural evidence finds its proof in behavior. In controlled experiments, isolated bumblebees failed to solve the plastic-wall puzzle. They could not discover the solution on their own. However, bees that observed a "tutor" bee successfully pushing through the wall were able to replicate the behavior. This is a clear instance of social learning via visual imitation.

Historically, such a mode of learning was documented primarily in humans and great apes. The bumblebee joins this exclusive group, demonstrating that the ability to acquire a novel skill by watching a conspecific is not the exclusive province of vertebrates with large, neocortex-heavy brains. The process is purely visual. It does not rely on the sharing of food or the release of chemical signals like pheromones. The bee observes the action, integrates it with its internal neural model, and executes it.

Even more striking is the bumblebee's ability to learn emotional valuations through observation. When a bee watches a companion receive a reward for a specific object, it begins to treat that object as positive. It transfers the emotional context of the experience through sight alone. This suggests that the bee is not just mimicking a motor pattern but is also abstracting the social and emotional significance of the event.

An Alternative Path to Intelligence

These findings do not imply that bumblebees are "smarter" than other insects in an absolute sense. Rather, they illustrate a different evolutionary strategy. Vertebrates, such as humans with their 100 billion neurons or octopuses with their 500 million, often scale up their nervous systems to increase behavioral complexity. The bumblebee takes a different route: it optimizes the existing circuits. It refines the wiring within a compact, efficient package to achieve high-level cognitive processing.

This suggests that the path to sophisticated behavior is not a single road leading to a larger brain. It is a landscape with multiple pathways. The bumblebee demonstrates that high-efficiency information processing is possible in a small, economical format. By enhancing the quality of neural connections rather than the quantity of neurons, evolution has created a small creature capable of planning, social learning, and emotional inference, reshaping our understanding of where-and how-intelligence can emerge.