Beyond a Certain Point, Extra Warm Days Don't Help Conifers Grow

In the dense, needle-covered stands of boreal forests, the promise of a warmer climate has long seemed to offer a simple advantage: a longer growing season. The logic was straightforward-warmer air means springs arrive earlier and autumns linger later, providing trees with more time to photosynthesize and grow. Yet a new analysis published in Science reveals that this optimistic assumption breaks down once temperatures cross a specific threshold. For coniferous forests, a longer summer does not necessarily mean a bigger tree; beyond a certain point, the extra days simply do not translate into new wood.

Photo: Анна Маляева is licensed under Рubliс domain The trunk of a giant tree

The study, conducted by an international team including researchers from the Krasnoyarsk Scientific Center of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, challenged the idea that global warming universally boosts forest productivity. The researchers examined the process of xylem formation-the creation of new wood cells-in 27 species of coniferous trees across four continents. Their observational network spanned more than 100 sites, ranging from the harsh, cold forests of Siberia and Canada to the dry, Mediterranean-like ecosystems. The goal was to disentangle two key variables: the speed at which trees produce new cells and the total duration of the growth season.

The Speed of Cell Division Matters More Than Time

The findings indicate that the rate of cell division is the decisive factor in annual growth, not the number of warm days available. The data identified a critical window where productivity increases with temperature, but only up to a specific limit. When the average annual temperature remains between +6°C and +10°C (approximately 43°F to 50°F), conifers respond positively to warming. However, once this range is exceeded, a counterproductive mechanism takes over.

As temperatures rise above this threshold, the balance shifts from a scarcity of heat to a scarcity of water. The mechanism is a cascading effect of heat and evaporation. Higher temperatures accelerate the evaporation of water from the soil surface. Simultaneously, trees increase their transpiration-the release of water vapor through their needles-to cool their internal tissues. This dual demand depletes soil moisture rapidly. Faced with this deficit, the tree enters a survival mode. Even if the weather is sunny and the days are long, the tree slows its metabolic processes, including the production of new wood cells, to conserve resources.

Consequently, the extended growing season becomes a biological dead end. The tree has the time to grow, but it lacks the physiological capacity to do so. The extra weeks of the vegetative period are effectively wasted because the tree cannot utilize them for structural expansion.

Shifting Implications for Carbon Sinks

Currently, the positive effects of warming are still visible in northern boreal forests, where moisture levels are generally sufficient and heat remains the limiting factor. In these regions, a few extra degrees can indeed stimulate growth. However, in moderate latitudes and the southern edges of the taiga, many forests have already approached or surpassed the critical temperature threshold. In these areas, the relationship between warming and growth has inverted.

This shift carries significant implications for global climate dynamics. Forests are one of the planet's primary carbon sinks, storing carbon in their biomass by absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and converting it into wood. If warming slows the rate of wood formation in these massive coniferous ecosystems, their capacity to sequester carbon will decline. This reduction in uptake could create a feedback loop: less carbon absorption leads to higher atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide, which in turn drives further warming and dries out the forests even more. The study suggests that future climate models must account for this physiological limit. It is not enough to calculate the length of the summer; scientists must also determine whether forests have enough water to sustain their growth engines in a hotter world.