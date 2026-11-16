Thwaites Glacier Is Melting Faster Than Models Because Its Edge Is Not A Line

For decades, the fate of West Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier-often dubbed the "Doomsday Glacier” due to its size and vulnerability-was measured against a rigid, theoretical boundary. Scientists assumed that the point where the ice stopped touching the ocean floor and began to float was a sharp, stable line. But new research published in Nature Communications suggests that this boundary is not a line at all, but a broad, chaotic zone of interaction that is melting the ice far faster than previous models predicted.

Photo: unsplash.com by Gitte Winter, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Greenland Glaciers

The discrepancy between old predictions and observed reality stems from how ocean water actually interacts with the glacier's base. Research teams from the University of California, Irvine, and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory analyzed satellite data to test existing ice sheet models. They found that the traditional concept of a single "grounding line”-the precise point of transition from grounded ice to floating ice-is a simplification that misses the physical mechanics of the system.

The Mechanics of the Melting Zone

In the updated understanding, the transition area is a "contact zone” several kilometers wide. Here, tidal fluctuations draw warm ocean water deep beneath the ice shelf. This water acts as a lever, prying the underside of the glacier upward and exposing vast surface areas of ice to direct contact with the ocean. Instead of melting occurring at a singular point, the entire zone becomes a site of intense, widespread thermal erosion. This distributed melting explains why the glacier is retreating at a pace that linear, point-based models could not replicate.

To validate this mechanism, the researchers calibrated their ice sheet models using 25 years of satellite observations. When they incorporated a contact zone ranging from 2 to 5 kilometers in width, the model successfully reproduced the historically observed acceleration in ice loss. Previous models, which treated the grounding line as a singular boundary, had underestimated the glacier's destruction rate by a factor of four.

The implications for sea-level rise are substantial. The study projects that Thwaites Glacier could contribute an additional 30 millimeters to global sea levels by the year 2100. This estimate is double what earlier calculations suggested. Crucially, this projection accounts only for processes currently underway; it does not include further warming or additional feedback loops that could accelerate the decay in the coming decades.

The Barrier That May Fail

For now, a submarine ridge known as the "Muskeg Ridge” acts as a temporary brake on the glacier's retreat. This underwater topography pins the ice, preventing it from flowing freely into the ocean. However, the new modeling indicates a 60% probability that Thwaites will override this barrier before the end of the century. In the most severe scenarios, this breakthrough could occur as early as 2038.

Once the glacier detaches from the Muskeg Ridge, it will begin a rapid retreat toward the next pinning point further inland. This transition would remove a critical stabilizing force, likely triggering a self-accelerating cycle of disintegration. By identifying the width and dynamics of the sub-ice contact zone, the study refines the timeline for when these coastal protections might fail, offering a more precise baseline for assessing the vulnerability of coastal regions worldwide.