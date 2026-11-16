A Supernova Will Return to View in 73 Years

A distant flash of light, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, has provided astronomers with a rare mathematical certainty: a cosmic event that has already happened, but which will appear to happen again in the future. This object, named Ares, is a Type IIb supernova-a massive star that stripped away most of its hydrogen envelope before collapsing and exploding. The event occurred approximately 8.8 billion years ago, during a period when the universe was only 4.9 billion years old.

Photo: Анна Маляева is licensed under Рubliс domain Galaxy

The Geometry of Delay

The ability to predict a future explosion rests on the phenomenon of gravitational lensing. According to general relativity, massive objects, such as galaxy clusters, warp the fabric of space-time. When the light from a distant supernova passes through this warped region, it is bent, creating multiple images of the same original source. Because the light for each image travels along a different path through space, it arrives at Earth at different times.

In the case of Ares, researchers led by Conor Larson from the Space Telescope Science Institute identified the first image of the supernova in August 2025. By analyzing the emission spectrum, they confirmed its classification and distance, marking it as the most distant confirmed Type IIb supernova observed to date.

A Record-Breaking Interval

Computer modeling of the lensing system indicates that the first flash is only the beginning. Two additional images of the same supernova are currently in transit. Based on the calculated paths, the second image is expected to become visible in approximately 73 years, with a third image appearing roughly three years after that.

This 73-year delay is an absolute record for lensed supernovae. It transforms a fleeting cosmic event into a multi-generational observation project, effectively leaving a set of precise coordinates and a timestamp for future astronomers.

Calculating the Expansion

The value of this delay extends beyond the curiosity of seeing a repeat performance. The timing between these duplicate images serves as a high-precision tool for measuring the Hubble constant-the rate at which the universe is expanding. Currently, different measurement methods yield conflicting values for this constant, creating a significant tension in modern cosmology.

By measuring the exact arrival time of the subsequent flashes of Ares, scientists can refine the distance scales of the universe. While the researchers, writing in a preprint on arXiv, acknowledge that they cannot predict the state of technology in 70 years, the return of the Ares signal remains a critical benchmark for understanding the expansion of the cosmos.