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Alexander Shtorm

Cell signals in mice explain how the brain learns to like bitter tastes

Science » Technologies and discoveries

Imagine tasting something bitter or sharp for the first time. Your tongue sends an immediate signal of distaste to the brain, yet you find yourself craving that same flavor a few weeks later. This shift doesn't happen because your taste buds change, but because your brain learns to associate a specific flavor with the energy or stimulation that follows it.

Expectations and taste: how anticipation affects our feelings
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Free_3D_Illustration_Of_A_Mental_Health_Conceptual_Image_By_Quince_Media_09.jpg by Quince Media
Expectations and taste: how anticipation affects our feelings

Research involving mice, published in the journal Nature, has identified the precise biological machinery that allows the brain to override an initial dislike of a flavor. The process depends on a delayed chemical signal in the amygdala, a region of the brain involved in emotional processing. While the taste of a substance is registered instantly, the signal that the body has received nutrients-such as sugars or fats-arrives later and lingers for several minutes.

This delay creates a critical temporal window. Within this gap, the brain links the immediate sensory experience of the taste with the subsequent feeling of satiety or stimulation. The communication begins in the gut, where the hormone cholecystokinin signals the nervous system that calories have been ingested. This signal eventually triggers the release of dopamine in the amygdala.

The necessity of this dopaminergic response was proven through targeted intervention. When researchers suppressed the activity of these specific dopamine neurons, the mice could still eat and survive, but they lost the ability to associate a new taste with nutritional value. Conversely, by artificially activating these neurons, the scientists could trick the mice into preferring solutions that contained no nutrients at all.

This mechanism explains why a drink like coffee, which is naturally bitter, becomes appealing over time. The brain does not stop detecting the bitterness; instead, it learns to pair that bitter profile with the alertness provided by caffeine. The initial aversion is replaced by a positive association, transforming a warning signal into a signal of reward.

While these findings clarify how taste preferences are wired in a laboratory setting using mouse models, the study specifically demonstrates the cellular and neural pathway from the gut to the amygdala, rather than quantifying the experience in human subjects.

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Author`s name Alexander Shtorm
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