The M87 black hole is lighter than its shadow suggested

When the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) released the first image of the shadow cast by the supermassive black hole in galaxy M87 in 2019, it offered a breathtaking view of a 42-million-light-year-distant engine. The size of that glowing ring of gas allowed astronomers to estimate the object's mass at roughly 6.5 billion solar masses. But looking at a shadow is different from weighing the source. A new study led by Emily Lippe at the University of California, Riverside, has refined that estimate, finding the black hole is actually lighter-approximately 5.38 billion solar masses. This adjustment, while seemingly modest in cosmic terms, is a critical calibration of our understanding.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Black holes in space

Why does a difference of one billion solar masses matter? Because mass is the fundamental variable in the physics of the accretion disk. To interpret the famous image-specifically, to distinguish between the effects of the black hole's spin (frame-dragging) and the complex turbulence of hot gas-scientists need a precise anchor for the gravitational field. The new figure, derived from the actual motion of stars rather than the silhouette of a shadow, provides that anchor with significantly reduced uncertainty.

Weighing the Invisible by Watching Stars

The new method relies on classical mechanics rather than photon capture. You cannot see a black hole, but you can see what its gravity does to nearby matter. In the core of M87, stars are pulled into high-speed orbits. The closer a star is to the center, the faster it must travel to avoid being swallowed. By measuring these velocities, astronomers can work backward to calculate the mass of the unseen object exerting the pull.

The challenge here is one of resolution and crowding. The center of M87 is densely packed with stars, their light blending into a single, bright smear. To separate the individual signals, the research team combined data from two very different instruments: the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and the ground-based Keck Observatory. JWST's infrared capabilities allowed the team to penetrate to the densest central regions, measuring stellar motions within about 33 light-years of the core. Meanwhile, Keck covered much broader areas, extending the analysis out to 32,600 light-years. This approach allowed the researchers to map stellar dynamics across a scale that varies by thousands of times, bridging the gap between the immediate vicinity of the black hole and the wider galactic core.

Extracting Signal from Stellar Noise

Working with such dense stellar fields is not straightforward. The spectra from JWST contained periodic distortions that obscured the pure Doppler shifts caused by stellar motion. To solve this, the team developed a specialized data-cleaning algorithm. The result was a clear view of the extreme environment: near the center, the random motions of stars (the velocity dispersion) reach approximately 500 kilometers per second. To put that in perspective, Earth orbits the Sun at about 30 kilometers per second. This hyper-velocity environment is a direct signature of the immense gravitational force at the galactic heart.

Using nearly 5,000 motion measurements across 618 distinct regions of the galaxy, the astronomers constructed detailed computer models. These models had to account for the mass of the stars themselves, the distribution of dark matter, and the complex three-dimensional shape of M87's elliptical structure. By adjusting parameters to find the configuration that best reproduced the observed motions, the team arrived at a new mass estimate: 5.38 billion solar masses. This figure comes with a statistical uncertainty of 130 million solar masses and an additional systematic uncertainty of 220 million solar masses, primarily driven by the distance to the galaxy.

While the new number is lower than the initial EHT-based estimate, the two results are consistent within their respective error bars. The true value is likely somewhere between these two points, but the new measurement reduces the overall uncertainty by a factor of two to three. This precision is the key. With a more accurate "weight" for the central object, astronomers can now better constrain its spin. Spin is what creates the asymmetry observed in the 2019 image, and it is what dictates how the black hole interacts with the surrounding spacetime. In short, knowing the mass more precisely is the first step toward understanding how this supermassive object ultimately shapes its host galaxy.