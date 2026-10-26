Hidden Antarctic Lake Drained Slowly Over Five Years, Redrawing Ice Map

For five years, the surface of the Amery Ice Shelf in Antarctica remained still, or so it appeared. But when scientists analyzed satellite radar data from the European Space Agency's Sentinel-1 missions, a different picture emerged. Between 2016 and 2021, a massive subglacial lake beneath the ice shelf drained approximately 78 million cubic meters of water. The loss was not a sudden collapse, but a slow, systematic transfer that left a measurable imprint on the ice above: a circular depression roughly 61 square kilometers in area, where the ice had settled under its own weight as the support from below disappeared.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Jason Auch, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Antarctic glaciers

The discovery, led by researchers at Kangwon National University, offers a clearer view of how water moves beneath the continent's frozen crust. The team did not detect the water directly; instead, they identified the change by monitoring the vertical displacement of the ice surface. As the lake emptied, the ice above it subsided, creating a distinct topographical anomaly. This indirect method is crucial because drilling or direct observation in such remote, deep, and hostile environments is technically impractical and scientifically limited.

A Connected System, Not Isolated Pools

The key finding is not just that water was lost, but where it went. The data indicate that the water did not burst through the ice to reach the open ocean. Instead, it flowed laterally into neighboring subglacial cavities. This behavior confirms a long-held hypothesis: the subglacial hydrology of Antarctica is not a collection of isolated, static lakes, but a dynamic, interconnected network of channels and reservoirs.

Understanding this connectivity is essential because water acts as a lubricant. It sits between the massive body of ice and the bedrock below, reducing friction and allowing the glacier to slide more efficiently toward the ocean. If the flow of this lubricating water increases or shifts, the speed at which ice is exported to the sea can change. The Amery Ice Shelf, one of the largest ice shelves on Earth, is particularly significant in this context. Its stability helps hold back the glaciers behind it, such as the Bindsvad and Wessel glaciers. If the internal plumbing of the ice shelf changes, it could influence how quickly these glaciers flow, thereby affecting sea-level rise projections.

Scale and Limits of the Observation

The study provides a precise snapshot of a specific event in a specific location over a defined period. The 78 million cubic meters of water moved over five years, a volume equivalent to a river flowing at roughly 500 liters per second, sustained continuously for the entire period. The resulting surface depression spans 61 square kilometers, a scale large enough to be clearly resolved by satellite radar but small enough to represent a localized process rather than a continent-wide shift.

It is important to note that this observation documents a change in mass balance and water distribution, not a direct measurement of ice sheet mass loss in the traditional sense. The significance lies in the mechanism: it demonstrates that subglacial water networks are active and capable of redirecting large volumes of water. This challenges simplified models that treat subglacial lakes as dead ends. Instead, it suggests that the internal dynamics of the ice sheet are more fluid and responsive to changing conditions than previously assumed. For climate scientists, this means that improving the accuracy of sea-level rise forecasts requires a better understanding of these hidden, connecting veins of water that sit beneath one of the planet's largest frozen reservoirs. Satellite monitoring remains the only viable way to track these deep, unseen processes, turning the ice itself into a record of its own hidden plumbing.