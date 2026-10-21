Nuclear Reactor for the Moon: Russia Prepares for Lunar Station

Russian engineers are reaffirming their status among the world’s elite as the vision of lunar colonization moves toward reality. With the announcement of a specialized nuclear power solution, the strategic roadmap for a permanent human presence on the Moon has gained significant momentum.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved The Moon

Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov recently confirmed in an interview with "Vesti" that the necessary infrastructure and launch vehicles are prepared for the ambitious task of transporting a nuclear power plant (NPP) to the lunar surface. According to the state space agency, the mission will utilize the modernized Angara-A5M heavy-lift rocket paired with a DM-type upper stage.

The role of the DM block is pivotal; it acts as the final stage of the launch vehicle, accepting the payload in low Earth orbit and utilizing precision impulses to propel the cargo into deep space toward the Moon. The assertion that "launchers are ready" indicates that the Angara rocket has successfully navigated its flight testing phase and is prepared for operational launches from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East.

The 'Selena' Project: Power Without Personnel

The timeline for this mission depends on the completion of the nuclear reactor itself. Development is currently underway by Rosatom under the scientific leadership of the Kurchatov Institute, headed by Mikhail Kovalchuk. The project, designated "Selena," is slated for deployment by the mid-2030s, specifically targeting the 2035–2036 window.

Designed for absolute autonomy, the Selena station is engineered as a fully robotic, self-regulating installation. Its initial electrical output is projected at 3 to 5 kW, with the capacity to scale up to 10 kW. The total mass of the construction is estimated between 1,200 and 1,300 kg, reaching up to 1.5 tons when including auxiliary elements. Crucially, the reactor is built for a maintenance-free, accident-free lifespan of 5 to 10 or more years.

Context: The lunar environment presents extreme challenges, including a two-week-long night where temperatures plummet to -150 °C (-238 °F), requiring a heat-source independent of solar energy. — Pravda.Ru.

A key engineering innovation of the Selena station is the complete absence of turbines or rotating mechanisms, which are prone to wear and require human intervention for repair. Instead, electricity is generated through the direct conversion of heat via thermoelectric or thermionic generators. The reactor utilizes a lead-bismuth alloy as a coolant, a choice that eliminates high pressure within the circuit and significantly enhances safety. This design draws heavily from a terrestrial prototype, the "Elena-AM" low-power NPP, currently providing energy to the remote region of Tiksi in Yakutia.

Three Launches to Lunar Power

The logistics of establishing nuclear power on the Moon will require three distinct rocket launches, scheduled between 2033 and 2035. The sequence is designed to minimize risk and ensure proper assembly in a vacuum environment:

Launch 1: Delivers an experimental apparatus and a service lunar rover to survey and prepare the landing site.

Delivers an experimental apparatus and a service lunar rover to survey and prepare the landing site. Launch 2: Transports the primary infrastructure module and a specialized charging and distribution station.

Transports the primary infrastructure module and a specialized charging and distribution station. Launch 3: Delivers the energy module containing the actual nuclear installation.

Upon the successful landing of all components, a robotic rover will perform the final assembly, connecting the reactor to the distribution station via cables. Once connected, the NPP will begin functioning in a fully automated mode, requiring no permanent human presence on-site for operation.

Fuelling the International Scientific Lunar Station

The primary purpose of the Selena project is to serve as the foundational energy source for the International Scientific Lunar Station (ISLS). This massive joint venture between Russia and China has already attracted several other partner nations. While China aims to land its first "taikonauts" on the Moon before 2030 using the Long March 10 (Changzheng-10) rocket, the Russian landing and subsequent joint operations at the inhabited ISLS base are scheduled to follow immediately after the establishment of the power grid.

Project Phase Estimated Timeline Primary Objective Infrastructure Delivery 2033–2035 Robotized site preparation and module delivery. NPP Activation (Selena) 2035–2036 Automatic startup of the 10 kW nuclear power source. Industrial Scaling Post-2036 Expansion to 100-500 kW for resource extraction.

The long-term vision extends far beyond basic life support. Future plans involve scaling the station’s capacity from 10 kW to an industrial range of 100–500 kW. This surplus energy will be directed toward experimental installations at the lunar South Pole. The goal is to extract water ice from shadowed craters and process lunar regolith to produce oxygen and metals. Perhaps most significantly, the energy will facilitate the mining of Helium-3, an isotope that could potentially revolutionize clean energy on Earth as the primary fuel for future thermonuclear fusion reactors.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.