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Andrey Mihayloff

Japan's 2026 Mission to Phobos: Is Mars' Moon Chunk of the Planet?

Science » Mysteries

The Japanese space agency JAXA is preparing for a mission that treats a small, jagged moon as a cosmic archive. Scheduled for launch on October 18, 2026, from the Tanegashima Space Center via an H3 rocket, the Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) spacecraft aims to land on Phobos, collect at least 10 grams of regolith, and return it to Earth.

Rocket launch
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Rocket launch

The Origin Puzzle

Phobos is more than a satellite; it is a piece of evidence in a debate over how the inner Solar System was seeded. Scientists are weighing two distinct possibilities: Phobos may be a remnant of a giant impact that struck Mars early in its history, or it could be a captured asteroid from the outer reaches of the system. If Phobos is a captured wanderer, its composition may reveal how water, organic compounds, and volatile elements were transported to the rocky planets where life eventually emerged.

Navigating a Gravitational Well

The technical challenge of MMX lies in the physics of the Martian system. Unlike a standalone asteroid, Phobos orbits Mars at a distance of approximately 6,000 kilometers. This places the spacecraft deep within the planet's gravitational well, creating a complex environment where the weak gravity of the moon competes with the massive pull of Mars. While JAXA draws on the success of the Hayabusa-2 mission, which returned 5.4 grams of material from an asteroid in 2020, the MMX mission requires a higher degree of precision to navigate these gravitational perturbations and eventually escape Mars' orbit for the trip home.

Observation and Strategy

To mitigate the risks of landing on an unpredictable surface, JAXA will deploy a small rover named Idefix to conduct preliminary observations. Over a three-year period, the mission will also study Mars' second moon, Deimos, and evaluate whether Phobos could serve as a natural space station for future human expeditions to the Red Planet.

The mission arrives at a shifting moment in the global race for Martian material. With the U. S. Congress effectively canceling NASA's Mars Sample Return program in January 2026 and China planning its Tianwen-3 mission for 2028, the timeline for returning samples to Earth is contested. However, JAXA maintains that Phobos offers a distinct advantage: if the collision theory is correct, the moon's samples could be more diverse and representative of the early Martian system than samples taken from the surface of the planet itself.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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