World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Alexander Shtorm

Mouse Brain Discovery: Precision Postal Service for Norepinephrine

Science » Technologies and discoveries

A mouse fails at a task and suddenly shifts its behavior to try a new approach. In that moment, activity doesn't surge across the entire brain; instead, it ignites within a tiny cluster of cells in the brainstem called the locus coeruleus, or the "blue spot." If the mouse instead ignores a signal that could lead to a reward, a different set of cells-located just millimeters away-fires instead. This suggests that this small anatomical region is not a single switch, but two distinct systems operating in parallel.

A mouse eating cheese
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
A mouse eating cheese

From Broadcast to Targeted Delivery

For years, neuroscience treated the locus coeruleus as a biological loudspeaker. It was believed to release norepinephrine-a neurotransmitter governing stress, attention, and learning-in a broad, uniform spray across the brain. However, researchers from the Allen Institute, publishing in Nature, found that the system functions more like a precision postal service.

To map this, the team combined full-genome mapping of nearly 35,000 neurons with genetic analysis of almost 400,000 cells and full structural reconstructions of individual neurons. They discovered a strict spatial divide. Neurons in the upper (dorsal) section of the blue spot project their axons toward the cerebral cortex and forebrain. This group handles learning; it activates when an animal must adjust its actions based on a negative outcome. Conversely, neurons in the lower (ventral) section send their connections downward into the brainstem and spinal cord. These cells regulate general engagement-essentially determining if the organism responds to its environment at all. If these ventral neurons remain silent, the animal effectively "tunes out." This functional split is driven by distinct differences in gene expression.

The 70-Centimeter Neuron

The physical architecture of these cells reveals a surprising scale of connectivity. The axon-the long fiber that carries signals to other cells-of a locus coeruleus neuron in a mouse averages about 35 centimeters in length. In one instance, researchers measured a single neuron stretching 70.32 centimeters (approximately 27.7 inches).

This is a record for a single neuron measured in a mouse. Despite this immense length, the neuron does not scatter its signal randomly; it bypasses the cerebellum, brainstem, and spinal cord to reach specific targets in the cortex. This precision prevents the chaotic distribution of norepinephrine and ensures the signal reaches only the intended destination.

Integrating the Learning Platform

The discovery that dorsal neurons are tied to learning suggests a partnership with the dopamine system. While dopamine signals the basal ganglia to form habits, Isaoagi Ishigai and colleagues propose that norepinephrine and dopamine together create a platform that allows the brain to process multiple abstract concepts simultaneously.

These findings have direct implications for treating neurological conditions. Norepinephrine is a primary target for medications treating ADHD, anxiety, and depression. Furthermore, neurons in the locus coeruleus are among the first to degrade in Alzheimer's disease. By identifying which specific subgroups of neurons control which functions, scientists may be able to develop therapies that target specific circuits, reducing the side effects associated with broad, system-wide chemical interventions.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Alexander Shtorm
Editor Alexander Shtorm
News All >
Japan Records Lowest Birth Rate in 126 Years Amid Accelerated Population Decline
PhilHealth Extends Full Coverage for Heat-Related Illnesses Amid El Niño Preparedness
Defence Ministry signs ₹4,106 crore deals for IAF satellite capability and Navy torpedoes
Holding a Wall Squat Three Times a Week Can Lower Blood Pressure as Much as Medications
Why Your 'Good' Cholesterol Actively Cleans Arteries
2026 Eyelash Lamination: Structural Geometry vs. Volume Addition
An abandoned dog's refusal to move and slow trust-building illustrate canine stress responses
Winnipeg women's centre secures $568,400 grant for new 10,500-square-foot resource facility
Commission of Inquiry testimony places MV Barima wreckage 3 miles from initial AIS coordinates
Coast Guard captain testifies MV Barima response took four hours
Now reading
Barbara Thornhill's Photo Stirs Up a Storm Across the Internet
Americas
Barbara Thornhill's Photo Stirs Up a Storm Across the Internet
U.S. Farmland Values Surge to Record as Operating Margins Collapse
Business
U.S. Farmland Values Surge to Record as Operating Margins Collapse
Popular
Barbara Thornhill's Photo Stirs Up a Storm Across the Internet

A routine State Department appointment has gone viral, but the focus isn't on the new Special Envoy's mission, but rather her striking appearance and unconventional background.

Barbara Thornhill's Photo Stirs Up a Storm Across the Internet
Estonia weighs cutting gas pipeline to Russia's Kaliningrad enclave
Estonia weighs cutting gas pipeline to Russia's Kaliningrad enclave
Youth Anger Ignites France: 90% of Universities Blocked
Hijab dispute strains Azerbaijan’s ties with Turkey and Iran
Sleeping with headphones causes gradual hearing loss Alexander Artamonov Mouse Brain Discovery: Precision Postal Service for Norepinephrine Alexander Shtorm Why Short-Form Video Fatigue Is Not Just Boredom Margarita Kicherova
Who will pay for the EU’s future? Budget battle exposes divisions among 27 states
Rare Coin Auction: A 1792 Masterpiece Fetches Millions
Orcas vs. boats: Why killer whales attack vessels and what makes them so difficult to stop
Orcas vs. boats: Why killer whales attack vessels and what makes them so difficult to stop
Last materials
Japan Records Lowest Birth Rate in 126 Years Amid Accelerated Population Decline
Why Short-Form Video Fatigue Is Not Just Boredom
PhilHealth Extends Full Coverage for Heat-Related Illnesses Amid El Niño Preparedness
Defence Ministry signs ₹4,106 crore deals for IAF satellite capability and Navy torpedoes
Holding a Wall Squat Three Times a Week Can Lower Blood Pressure as Much as Medications
Why Your 'Good' Cholesterol Actively Cleans Arteries
2026 Eyelash Lamination: Structural Geometry vs. Volume Addition
An abandoned dog's refusal to move and slow trust-building illustrate canine stress responses
Wild Primate Safety: Understanding Physical Power and Defensive Instincts
Winnipeg women's centre secures $568,400 grant for new 10,500-square-foot resource facility
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.