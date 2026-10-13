Dragonfly vs. Fly: The wing difference that explains their entire lifestyles

For most insects, rest is a quiet affair. A fly settles, a beetle tucks its legs beneath its carapace, and a bee folds its wings neatly over its back like a closed book. But for a dragonfly or a mayfly, stillness is a different kind of tension. They cannot fold their wings. They stand with them spread wide, or held high like the fixed struts of an aircraft. This simple, visible fact-a structural inability to stow their flight surfaces-has long puzzled entomologists. It was not just a quirk of anatomy; it was a clue that might explain one of the deepest questions in evolutionary biology: how the family tree of winged insects is truly arranged.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Close-up dragonfly

For decades, the placement of these ancient flyers, known collectively as Palaeoptera, was a point of contention. It was widely accepted that a group called Neoptera-"new wings"-formed a distinct cluster that included beetles, flies, and bees. The debate was over where dragonflies (Odonata) and mayflies (Ephemeroptera) fit in. Did they form a separate lineage, sister to the Neoptera? Or were mayflies actually closer to the "new-winged" insects, with dragonflies branching off separately? These alternative scenarios, such as the Chiastomyaria or Metapterygota hypotheses, persisted because molecular data had not provided a clear signal. The answer now comes from a massive genomic analysis, which confirms that dragonflies and mayflies are indeed a sister group to all other winged insects, resolving a puzzle that has haunted the field for generations.

One origin, two fates

The study, led by Shiyu Du from the Nanjing Normal University and published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, brought clarity by looking at the DNA itself. The team sequenced the genomes of 16 mayfly species and added data from the genomes or transcriptomes of 10 more mayflies, 25 dragonflies, and 44 Neoptera. To calibrate the evolutionary clock, they included six species of wingless insects-three from the Archaeognatha and three from the Zygentoma-providing a baseline for what the ancestral insect looked like before wings took hold.

By analyzing 1,367 orthologous genes-genes present in a single copy in every species studied-the researchers confirmed the monophyly of the Palaeoptera. This means that dragonflies and mayflies share a common ancestor that is distinct from the ancestor of all Neoptera. The statistical support for the alternative theories, which suggested mayflies were closer to flies or that dragonflies were closer to beetles, was significantly lower. The evidence points to a simpler tree: wings evolved once in a common ancestor, and that lineage split into two distinct paths early in insect history.

This split explains the fundamental difference in how these insects live. The inability of Palaeoptera to fold their wings is not a flaw; it is a signature of their evolutionary strategy. Because they could not tuck their wings away, their ancestors likely remained permanent residents of the air. They spent their lives in flight, hunting and mating high above the ground. To support this lifestyle, their wings evolved rigid bases, prioritizing lift and stability over flexibility. They became specialized aerial predators and dancers, locked into a niche of open sky.

The Neoptera took a different path. Their key innovation was the ability to fold their wings over their backs. This mechanical trick was a massive ecological unlock. Folded wings protected the delicate flight surfaces from damage, allowing insects to hide in cracks, under bark, in soil, or beneath leaves without the risk of breaking them. This flexibility gave the Neoptera a colossal advantage: they could live on trees and on the ground, in water and out of it. While the Palaeoptera mastered the air, the Neoptera mastered the environment, expanding their presence into every conceivable habitat on Earth.

A deep-time perspective

The genomic data also refines the timeline of these events. Molecular clock estimates suggest that the crown group of insects (Insecta) formed between 471.59 and 414.41 million years ago, spanning the early Ordovician and early Devonian periods. The common ancestor of all winged insects (Pterygota) appeared slightly later, between 423.78 and 398.58 million years ago, with the median estimate placing the split in the early Devonian.

The divergence between the two major lineages-the Palaeoptera and the Neoptera-occurred in the early to mid-Devonian. Estimates for the Neoptera range from 411.49 to 385.05 million years ago, while for the Palaeoptera, the range is 398.02 to 338.99 million years ago. Individual orders like dragonflies and mayflies had time to further differentiate later, with dragonflies diversifying from the mid-Permian to the late Triassic, and mayflies from the late Carboniferous to the mid-Triassic.

These dates are more than just markers on a timeline; they describe a world where wings were not just a tool for movement, but a determinant of destiny. One lineage chose the mastery of the air, constrained by rigid structures. The other chose the mastery of the ground, enabled by flexible, foldable surfaces. What we might casually dismiss as a simple difference in wing position is actually the echo of a profound evolutionary decision made hundreds of millions of years ago, where structure dictated behavior, and behavior shaped the history of entire orders.