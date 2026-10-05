From Alexander the Great to AI: Why humanity keeps rewriting its own history

The Enduring Human Appetite for Myth

The human impulse to reshape history is as old as civilization itself, predating the internet by millennia. From the chronicles of ancient scribes to the pronouncements of rulers and the analyses of historians, the past has always been a malleable construct. Now, however, researchers are sounding alarms that the confluence of artificial intelligence and social media is ushering in a new era of historical distortion, capable of transforming long-discredited pseudohistorical theories into widely accepted "facts."

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The Bronze Age and the disaster

AI and the Amplification of Pseudohistory

A recent study published in September 2026 in the journal Australian Archaeology, conducted by researchers from the University of Melbourne, the University of Western Australia, and the Australian National University, highlights this growing concern. The study aimed to assess the capability of generative AI to distinguish between genuine archaeological data and pseudohistorical narratives. Among the examples tested was the renowned Gwion Gwion rock art in Australia's Kimberley region.

These enigmatic images first came to European attention following Joseph Bradshaw's expedition in 1891. This discovery later fueled a theory suggesting that the intricate human figures were not the work of the ancestors of modern Indigenous Australians, but rather the product of a more advanced culture that predated them on the continent. This revisionist narrative gained considerable traction in the 1990s, largely due to the efforts of amateur researcher Graham Walsh. More extravagant explanations, invoking extraterrestrial visitors and lost highly developed civilizations, also emerged.

Contemporary archaeologists universally dismiss such theories as baseless. The material culture, stylistic parallels, and the deep knowledge of Indigenous peoples themselves firmly link the Gwion Gwion art to Aboriginal history. The authors of the new study, however, voice a different concern: the vast repository of pseudohistorical material accumulated online could be internalized by AI systems trained on this data, potentially lending these old falsehoods a veneer of scientific legitimacy. This creates a self-perpetuating cycle: humans fabricate a myth, the internet preserves it, and now machines may reintroduce it to humanity as seemingly objective knowledge.

Historical Revisionism: A Timeless Tool

The manipulation of history is hardly a novel phenomenon. In the 16th century, Swedish Archbishop Olaus Magnus, in his monumental Historia de omnibus Gothorum Sueonumque regibus (History of All the Kings of the Goths and Swedes), effectively invented a glorious past for Sweden. Lacking a sufficiently ancient lineage, he fabricated one, positing Magog, grandson of the biblical Noah, as the first king of the Goths, followed by a long line of legendary monarchs. This manufactured succession lent fabricated regnal numbers to actual Swedish kings like Erik XIV and Charles IX, whose predecessors in that invented chronology simply never existed. Astonishingly, this fabricated numbering system outlived its creator and remains in use by the Swedish monarchy to this day.

Great figures throughout history have also actively constructed their own historical narratives. Alexander the Great fostered the notion of his divine parentage, linking himself to Zeus-Ammon. The Roman Emperor Augustus masterfully framed his victory in the civil war not as a power grab, but as the restoration of order and the dawn of a "golden age." Napoleon Bonaparte, acutely aware of the power of the press, understood how to leverage newspapers, paintings, and official bulletins to minimize defeats and transform victories into epic sagas.

Moreover, myths are often crafted by later generations. Marie Antoinette almost certainly never uttered the infamous phrase, "Let them eat cake"; a similar sentiment appeared in Jean-Jacques Rousseau's writings long before the future queen was even born. Napoleon was not pathologically short; this legend was perpetuated by British caricaturists and confusion between French and English units of measurement. The iconic horned helmets of Vikings are largely a 19th-century artistic invention, not typical combat gear of the Scandinavians.

Why We Need Our Stories

But why does humanity possess such a persistent need for these constructed narratives? For states, having ancient heroes, great ancestors, and an unbroken tradition confers legitimacy. For rulers, it presents their authority as rightful and their reigns as victorious. For the victors of war, it provides a justification for why their triumph was inevitable and just. For the vanquished, it offers a narrative of betrayal or calamitous chance.

Beyond these strategic motivations, a less malevolent mechanism is also at play. One eyewitness recalls an event in a certain way; a second person recounts it two decades later; a chronicler injects a moral lesson; a subsequent author embellishes it for narrative appeal. After several centuries, the legend can begin to resemble fact.

Modern science endeavors to reverse this process, meticulously cross-referencing independent written sources, archaeological evidence, coins, and inscriptions. It employs dating techniques, DNA analysis, and isotopic research. Occasionally, a single unearthed document can fundamentally alter our understanding of an entire epoch.

The Uncomfortable Truth About History

Yet, an uncomfortable question arises: does society truly need an absolutely demythologized history? National myths serve to unite people, forge heroes, and establish cultural memory. The problem intensifies when a legend ceases to be recognized as such and instead becomes the basis for political or territorial claims.

It is perhaps inevitable that history will never fully capture the definitive truth about the past. Our perception of it is filtered through surviving evidence—evidence that was neither comprehensively preserved nor randomly selected. Therefore, the most crucial questions for any historian remain not only "What happened?" but also "Who told us what happened, when did they write it, and what was their motive for us to believe that specific version?"

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.