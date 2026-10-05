Scientists recreate the violent process that formed Earth and the Solar System

The Earth and Mars emerged from nearly the same cosmic "cradle," but they were assembled in fundamentally different ways. This is the conclusion reached by authors of a new study published in Nature Astronomy, who have reconstructed the planets' formation histories by examining chemical traces preserved over 4.5 billion years.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit, Lyndon Johnson Space Center, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Planet Earth

The Solar System's Cosmic Construction Site

The Solar System began to form approximately 4.6 billion years ago from a vast cloud of gas and dust. This cloud collapsed, spinning into a protoplanetary disk. At its center, the Sun ignited, consuming over 99% of the system's matter. The remaining dust began to clump together, forming particles, then "pebble-sized" grains, kilometer-wide planetesimals, and eventually protoplanets. Today's planets are the survivors of this colossal cosmic construction project.

Deciphering Planetary Blueprints Through Volatile Elements

Researchers examined the content of relatively volatile elements in Earth and Mars, including sodium, potassium, and zinc. The depletion of these elements provides clues about how intensely the material destined to become a planet was heated and how much of it was lost.

The findings revealed a surprising picture. At least 75% of Earth's silicate mass is best explained by material from two protoplanets that grew primarily through the accretion of small particles. An additional quarter of its mass came from planetesimals. One of these large objects could have been the impactor responsible for the late-stage formation of Earth and the origin of the Moon.

Mars, in contrast, grew differently. Approximately 73% of its mass in the model is attributed to planetesimals, with only 27% accounted for by material accumulated through "pebble" accretion. This suggests that neighboring rocky worlds are not necessarily products of the same assembly recipe.

A Diversity of Planetary Origins

Other planets further illustrate this diversity. Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars formed in the hot inner region of the disk, where primarily metals and rocky materials could persist. Further out from the Sun, conditions were cold enough for ices to exist. This allowed for the rapid formation of massive cores capable of retaining vast amounts of gas, leading to the creation of Jupiter and Saturn. Even farther out, gas and ice giants—Uranus and Neptune—formed from materials rich in water, methane, and ammonia.

Even the asteroid belt can be seen as a monument to unfinished construction, its material never coalescing into a full-fledged planet.

Implications for Exoplanet Research

This new study is significant not only for understanding Earth's history. If chemical composition allows scientists to reconstruct a planet's formation method and the extent of volatile loss, the same approach can be applied to rocky exoplanets. The amount of preserved water, carbon, and other volatile components is directly linked to the potential for a habitable environment to arise.

The research underscores that two outwardly similar rocky worlds can form around the same star, in close proximity, yet still have vastly different origins, compositions, and ultimately, destinies.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.