Did Ancient Antarctic Mountains Trigger the Explosion of Life?

Current maps of Antarctica show a frozen wasteland, but beneath the ice lies the ghost of a mountain range that once rivaled the Himalayas. Researchers from the Australian National University have identified the remnants of these peaks, not through direct excavation of the ice sheet, but by analyzing microscopic minerals trapped in deep-ocean sediments.

Photo: Анна Маляева is licensed under Рubliс domain Исследователи в Антарктиде

For decades, the reconstruction of the supercontinent Gondwana suggested a complex assembly of landmasses, yet the exact scale of the mountains forming in the Antarctic sector remained speculative. The new evidence shifts this picture, suggesting that Antarctica was the epicenter of a massive tectonic event between 650 and 450 million years ago.

The Zircon Trace

Because the physical peaks were eroded millions of years ago and are now buried under kilometers of ice, researchers relied on zircon crystals. These minerals act as geological capsules; they are nearly indestructible and preserve a chemical record of the pressure and temperature under which they formed.

By analyzing ocean floor deposits-essentially the runoff from ancient rivers-the team found that nearly half of all zircons from this period originated in Antarctica. More telling is the presence of high-pressure zircons, which only form in the deep "roots" of massive mountain ranges. These specific crystals accounted for 55% of the finds, confirming that the region once hosted peaks of extreme altitude.

From Tectonics to Biology

The timing of this mountain building aligns with the Cambrian Explosion, a period of rapid diversification of complex multicellular life in the oceans. The connection lies in the chemistry of erosion.

As these "super-mountains" were weathered by wind and water, they released vast quantities of phosphorus and iron into the surrounding seas. This influx of nutrients effectively fertilized the primordial ocean, providing the chemical foundation necessary for life to move beyond simple microbes toward more complex organisms.

Metric Ancient Antarctic Range Period 650-450 million years ago Scale Comparable to the modern Himalayas Evidence High-pressure zircon crystals Biological Impact Nutrient supply for the Cambrian Explosion

While this geological shift was likely one of several triggers for the biological breakthrough, it positions Antarctica as a central driver of early planetary evolution. The movement of tectonic plates did more than shape the land; it altered the chemistry of the water, fundamentally changing the trajectory of life on Earth.