World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Evgeniya Petrova

Did Ancient Antarctic Mountains Trigger the Explosion of Life?

Science » Planet Earth

Current maps of Antarctica show a frozen wasteland, but beneath the ice lies the ghost of a mountain range that once rivaled the Himalayas. Researchers from the Australian National University have identified the remnants of these peaks, not through direct excavation of the ice sheet, but by analyzing microscopic minerals trapped in deep-ocean sediments.

Исследователи в Антарктиде
Photo: Анна Маляева is licensed under Рubliс domain
Исследователи в Антарктиде

For decades, the reconstruction of the supercontinent Gondwana suggested a complex assembly of landmasses, yet the exact scale of the mountains forming in the Antarctic sector remained speculative. The new evidence shifts this picture, suggesting that Antarctica was the epicenter of a massive tectonic event between 650 and 450 million years ago.

The Zircon Trace

Because the physical peaks were eroded millions of years ago and are now buried under kilometers of ice, researchers relied on zircon crystals. These minerals act as geological capsules; they are nearly indestructible and preserve a chemical record of the pressure and temperature under which they formed.

By analyzing ocean floor deposits-essentially the runoff from ancient rivers-the team found that nearly half of all zircons from this period originated in Antarctica. More telling is the presence of high-pressure zircons, which only form in the deep "roots" of massive mountain ranges. These specific crystals accounted for 55% of the finds, confirming that the region once hosted peaks of extreme altitude.

From Tectonics to Biology

The timing of this mountain building aligns with the Cambrian Explosion, a period of rapid diversification of complex multicellular life in the oceans. The connection lies in the chemistry of erosion.

As these "super-mountains" were weathered by wind and water, they released vast quantities of phosphorus and iron into the surrounding seas. This influx of nutrients effectively fertilized the primordial ocean, providing the chemical foundation necessary for life to move beyond simple microbes toward more complex organisms.

Metric Ancient Antarctic Range
Period 650-450 million years ago
Scale Comparable to the modern Himalayas
Evidence High-pressure zircon crystals
Biological Impact Nutrient supply for the Cambrian Explosion

While this geological shift was likely one of several triggers for the biological breakthrough, it positions Antarctica as a central driver of early planetary evolution. The movement of tectonic plates did more than shape the land; it altered the chemistry of the water, fundamentally changing the trajectory of life on Earth.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Russian bear crisis: Regions brace for surge in culling as predators threaten settlements
14 Styling Rules for Women Over 50 to Refine Silhouette and Proportions in 2026
Dachshund alternatives based on physical traits and temperament
BMW Cuts 20% of Staff to Fund New Flagship SUV and Entry-Level EV
DOE Issues Final 40 Million Barrel SPR Sale to End Active Market Intervention
Shahzadbek Matyakubov of Turkmenistan wins silver in 110kg weightlifting at Asian Games
Bury Healthy Apple Surpluses to Avoid Pests and Pathogens
Rosatom completes key reactor equipment for new floating nuclear power unit in Chukotka
Boiled Eggs & Cheese: A Comfort Classic Upset by a Tropical Twist
Vladivostok to Phu Quoc Direct: Winter Escape Becomes Reality for Russian Tourists
Now reading
Sudden Security Threat: U.S. Abruptly Halts Embassies and Visas Across Brazil
World
Sudden Security Threat: U.S. Abruptly Halts Embassies and Visas Across Brazil
Space Race or Space Lease? Argentina Faces Critical Decision
Americas
Space Race or Space Lease? Argentina Faces Critical Decision
Popular
Plague in Siberia: Woman dies of pneumonic infection at Irkutsk hospital

Reports of a potential pneumonic plague case in Russia's Irkutsk region have not been officially confirmed, yet authorities have implemented quarantine measures at a local hospital and are investigating. Close contacts show no symptoms, but speculation persists.

Plague in Siberia: Woman dies of pneumonic infection at Irkutsk hospital
Russia and Brazil are strategic partners, but their economic ties tell a different story
Russia and Brazil are strategic partners, but their economic ties tell a different story
France and UK Exclusion from NATO Meeting Signals US Procurement Control
NATO’s new Russia rule: 'Almost sure' is enough to assign blame
Did Ancient Antarctic Mountains Trigger the Explosion of Life? Evgeniya Petrova Armenia's EU Aspirations: Report claims pressure to impose visa regime on Russia Alexander Shtorm Blackout Sparks EU Action: Spain Faces Infringement Over Energy Plan Delay Andrey Mihayloff
Sudden Security Threat: U.S. Abruptly Halts Embassies and Visas Across Brazil
Chewing gum replaces missing coins as Turkmenistan faces chronic money shortage
Blackout Sparks EU Action: Spain Faces Infringement Over Energy Plan Delay
Blackout Sparks EU Action: Spain Faces Infringement Over Energy Plan Delay
Last materials
Armenia's EU Aspirations: Report claims pressure to impose visa regime on Russia
Space Race or Space Lease? Argentina Faces Critical Decision
Russian bear crisis: Regions brace for surge in culling as predators threaten settlements
14 Styling Rules for Women Over 50 to Refine Silhouette and Proportions in 2026
Dachshund alternatives based on physical traits and temperament
BMW Cuts 20% of Staff to Fund New Flagship SUV and Entry-Level EV
Blackout Sparks EU Action: Spain Faces Infringement Over Energy Plan Delay
Sudden Security Threat: U.S. Abruptly Halts Embassies and Visas Across Brazil
DOE Issues Final 40 Million Barrel SPR Sale to End Active Market Intervention
Shahzadbek Matyakubov of Turkmenistan wins silver in 110kg weightlifting at Asian Games
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.