World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Andrey Mihayloff

Russian researchers find potential alternative to conventional jet fuel

Science » Technologies and discoveries

Standard aviation kerosene relies on aromatic compounds that increase both carbon emissions and acoustic pressure during combustion. This chemical bottleneck makes aircraft loud and carbon-heavy. To bypass this, researchers from the Institute of Thermophysics SB RAS, Tomsk Polytechnic University, the South Russian State Polytechnic University, and chemists from Ufa developed a method to synthesize Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) from wood processing waste and agricultural residue.

An airplane smiling
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Piergiuliano Chesi, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
An airplane smiling

The engineering shift focuses on feedstock: instead of food crops, which compete with food security, the team used pine sawdust and sunflower husks. These materials are processed into a bio-kerosene that lacks the aromatics found in petroleum. This structural change alters the combustion process, reducing the sound pressure level during takeoff and flight.

From Biomass to Combustion

The production process creates a closed carbon loop. Plants absorb carbon dioxide during growth, which is then released during fuel combustion, preventing the addition of new carbon into the atmosphere. The team verified the fuel's stability through a three-stage test sequence: chemical composition analysis, evaluation of atomization and evaporation, and live firing tests in small-scale gas turbine units.

These tests measured a significant drop in pollutant output. Sulfur emissions fell by 90% and nitrogen oxides by 70%. Carbon monoxide emissions were reduced by 50%. From an acoustic standpoint, the noise level dropped by 10 dB.

Metric Bio-kerosene Result
Sulfur Dioxide Emissions -90%
Nitrogen Oxide Emissions -70%
Noise Level -10 dB
Engine Thrust -10%

System Limits and Deployment

The primary trade-off is a 10% reduction in engine thrust. While the engine remains stable and safe within operational norms, this loss of power is the current performance bottleneck. However, the fuel is chemically compatible with existing gas turbine engines and complies with ICAO environmental standards, meaning it requires no structural modifications to aircraft for deployment.

The current limit is economic. While the raw materials-sawdust and husks-are cheap and abundant in Russia's forestry and agricultural regions, the cost of synthesis may initially exceed that of traditional kerosene. The viability of the technology depends on scaling these regional production hubs and the potential introduction of carbon taxes on petroleum fuels.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Now reading
Rhythmic leg bone pressure restores cognitive function after brain injury
Science
Rhythmic leg bone pressure restores cognitive function after brain injury
Sperm DNA shuffling begins during precursor cell division before meiosis
Science
Sperm DNA shuffling begins during precursor cell division before meiosis
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
Foreign Minister Lavrov confirms Russia will block German membership in UN Security Council

Russia will block Germany's bid for a permanent UN Security Council seat, citing Berlin's failure to uphold the Minsk agreements and current military growth.

Foreign Minister Lavrov confirms Russia will block German membership in UN Security Council
Russia and Vietnam expand flight quota to 105 weekly flights
Russia and Vietnam expand flight quota to 105 weekly flights
Rhythmic leg bone pressure restores cognitive function after brain injury
The arrival of bats in Europe reshaped the history of the species
Russian researchers find potential alternative to conventional jet fuel Andrey Mihayloff USA moves into tropical zone as El Niño intensity spikes Alexander Shtorm Foreign Minister Lavrov confirms Russia will block German membership in UN Security Council Petr Ermilin
Why your microfiber cloths start smelling and leaving streaks
Sperm DNA shuffling begins during precursor cell division before meiosis
India expands oil refining capacity to 6.4 million barrels per day
India expands oil refining capacity to 6.4 million barrels per day
Last materials
USA moves into tropical zone as El Niño intensity spikes
Veteran jet reborn: Yak-130M upgrade rewrites air combat rules
Autumn fashion trades bulk for structure and deliberate proportions
Data centers' energy consumption set to double by 2030
Banana coconut shake: Using frozen fruit for soft-serve texture
Delhi implements hybrid work and doubles parking fees to combat winter air pollution
Rare earths, drugs, ships: US reliance on China is a thorny path
UAE to Invest $25 Billion in India's Energy Infrastructure and Strategic Reserves
US and China take another step back from a full-scale trade war
Japan travelers targeted by phishing scam mimicking hotel payment gateways
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.