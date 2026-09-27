World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Alexander Shtorm

The arrival of bats in Europe reshaped the history of the species

Science » Planet Earth

Bats first took to the skies in Europe approximately 60 million years ago, during the late Paleocene. This timeline, established by Emma Tilling of the Sanger Institute and a global consortium of 136 researchers known as Bat1K, integrates genetic data with paleontological records to resolve a long-standing gap in mammalian evolution.

Bat
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Anton Tarasov is licensed under publiс domain
Bat

Until now, the origin of Chiroptera remained elusive. The fossil record only shows bats in the early Eocene (52-56 million years ago), at which point they were already sophisticated flyers with developed echolocation and a global distribution. Previous genomic studies lacked the resolution to pinpoint exactly when and where these traits emerged.

To refine the map, the team reconstructed reference genomes for 41 species and integrated data from another 62. This sample, covering all 21 extant families across 103 species, confirmed a primary split into two lineages: Yinpterochiroptera (including pteropodids and five bat families) and Yangochiroptera (comprising the remaining 15 families).

The analysis reveals a common ancestor with 26 pairs of chromosomes, noting that chromosomal fusion occurred more frequently than fission or translocation. The study also recalibrates the phylogenetic position of specific groups, such as the Madagascar collared fruit bats (Myzopodidae), which now sit as the earliest branch of the Vespertilionoidea superfamily.

By incorporating morphological data from 44 extinct species, the researchers identified two early ancestral clades. The Eochiroptera diverged first, already utilizing laryngeal echolocation. A second group, more closely related to modern Yinpterochiroptera, includes Aegyptonycteris knightae, a species that likely represents the first transition from a purely insectivorous diet to one including plant matter.

The reconstructed migration suggests Europe as the primary cradle. From there, bats moved into Africa before spreading across the Americas, Asia, and Australia. The divergence of modern suborders coincided with the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum around 56 million years ago. While Yinpterochiroptera likely diversified in Africa, Yangochiroptera emerged in Europe. Specifically, the Noctilionoidea superfamily is thought to have traveled from Europe to South America via North America, likely crossing a North Atlantic land bridge.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Alexander Shtorm
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Now reading
Alcohol may trigger fatty liver in just 14 days even if consumed in small doses
Health
Alcohol may trigger fatty liver in just 14 days even if consumed in small doses
China plans vaccine technology transfers to Africa via pharmaceutical cluster
World
China plans vaccine technology transfers to Africa via pharmaceutical cluster
Popular
Alcohol may trigger fatty liver in just 14 days even if consumed in small doses

Regular alcohol consumption may trigger liver fat accumulation in two weeks, often occurring before physical symptoms or general malaise appear.

Alcohol may trigger fatty liver in just 14 days even if consumed in small doses
Turkana rift crust thins to 13 kilometers as Africa prepares to split
Turkana rift crust thins to 13 kilometers as Africa prepares to split
Russia and Vietnam expand flight quota to 105 weekly flights
One Sleepless Night Mimics Intoxication and Raises Long-Term Dementia Risk
The arrival of bats in Europe reshaped the history of the species Alexander Shtorm Europe debates how to respond to Russia’s return to global sport Andrey Mihayloff Mounting debt crisis: Europe borrows more to pay old debts Alexander Artamonov
EU flight rules change to ban fees for family seating and hidden luggage costs
Polymer Film Wraps: How to Hide Grease Stains and Chipped Kitchen Cabinets
Russian family demand for China trips more than doubles for autumn season
Russian family demand for China trips more than doubles for autumn season
Last materials
Hybrid dressing replaces the binary split between daytime and evening wear
Rhythmic leg bone pressure restores cognitive function after brain injury
Skipping sanding on old furniture leads to peeling chalk paint
Avoid fresh manure and nitrogen when planting autumn tulips
Kyrgyzstan to launch first domestic satellite to monitor agriculture
Low salinity and osmotic pressure keep Great White sharks out of the Black Sea
India expands oil refining capacity to 6.4 million barrels per day
China plans vaccine technology transfers to Africa via pharmaceutical cluster
Tree Roots Cracking Concrete: When to Cut and How to Stop Pipe Intrusion
Gen Z shifts vintage luxury focus toward birthday-year bags
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.