Meta has revealed a new line of hardware centered on its Muse AI assistant, shifting from pure software to integrated wearables. The product roadmap spans from immediate releases to 2027, focusing on reducing device weight and addressing privacy concerns.
Meta is launching VR glasses weighing 100g, designed to look like standard eyewear. To achieve this weight, the processing hardware is moved to a separate pocket-sized unit connected by a thin cable.
For users avoiding smart glasses, Meta introduced the Muse Charm. The device is a small, clip-on AI assistant similar in form to a Tamagotchi, serving as a dedicated interface for the Muse AI.
Meta is splitting its smart-frame line to resolve conflicts over hidden recording in private spaces (theaters, pubs, and conferences).
Ray-Ban Meta Audio: A version entirely without cameras. It supports music, calls, and live translation through open-ear speakers, allowing users to hear ambient noise. Weight: 43g. Battery: Up to 12 hours. Price: From $349.
Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3): The updated camera-equipped model features a thinner frame and a dedicated Meta AI button. It includes a 12MP camera capable of 3K video. Meta is expanding the design catalog to over 100 options, including collaborations with Kylie Jenner and Blackpink's Lisa.
Meta is updating its software to move AI into real-world utility:
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
The project aims to cut transport distances by 4,000 kilometers for Siberian cargo, reducing the 80% revenue loss Kuzbass coal producers face from logistics.