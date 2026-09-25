Meta unveils hardware ecosystem: VR glasses, AI wearables, and camera-less audio frames

Meta has revealed a new line of hardware centered on its Muse AI assistant, shifting from pure software to integrated wearables. The product roadmap spans from immediate releases to 2027, focusing on reducing device weight and addressing privacy concerns.

Photo: https://unsplash.com by Maxim Hopman is licensed under Free A person in VR glasses interacts with virtual reality

VR Glasses: Offloading the Hardware

Meta is launching VR glasses weighing 100g, designed to look like standard eyewear. To achieve this weight, the processing hardware is moved to a separate pocket-sized unit connected by a thin cable.

Specs: 5K displays with IMAX Enhanced certification.

5K displays with IMAX Enhanced certification. Functionality: A "virtual office" mode allowing multiple screens using a physical table as a keyboard. Control is handled via gaze, voice, and hand gestures.

A "virtual office" mode allowing multiple screens using a physical table as a keyboard. Control is handled via gaze, voice, and hand gestures. Price & Availability: $1,299; scheduled for release in Spring 2027.

Muse Charm: The AI Pendant

For users avoiding smart glasses, Meta introduced the Muse Charm. The device is a small, clip-on AI assistant similar in form to a Tamagotchi, serving as a dedicated interface for the Muse AI.

Operation: Triggered via a finger scanner; no smartphone app required for basic interaction.

Triggered via a finger scanner; no smartphone app required for basic interaction. Capabilities: Analyzes surroundings, manages tasks, and allows customization of the AI's voice and personality.

Analyzes surroundings, manages tasks, and allows customization of the AI's voice and personality. Timeline: Expected hit shelves by December 2026. Pricing is currently undisclosed.

Ray-Ban Meta: Audio-Only and Gen 3 Models

Meta is splitting its smart-frame line to resolve conflicts over hidden recording in private spaces (theaters, pubs, and conferences).

Ray-Ban Meta Audio: A version entirely without cameras. It supports music, calls, and live translation through open-ear speakers, allowing users to hear ambient noise. Weight: 43g. Battery: Up to 12 hours. Price: From $349.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3): The updated camera-equipped model features a thinner frame and a dedicated Meta AI button. It includes a 12MP camera capable of 3K video. Meta is expanding the design catalog to over 100 options, including collaborations with Kylie Jenner and Blackpink's Lisa.

AI Integration and Control

Meta is updating its software to move AI into real-world utility:

Shopping & Health: Real-time object recognition for price checks, reviews, and nutritional tracking.

Real-time object recognition for price checks, reviews, and nutritional tracking. Navigation: A shift from street names to landmark-based directions.

A shift from street names to landmark-based directions. Gaming: The "Flux" mode for Beat Saber, arriving Spring 2027, removes the need for controllers, relying entirely on hand tracking.