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Oksana Anikina

1947 Great Spot Reveals Sun's Capacity for Superflares

Science » Planet Earth

The premise that the Sun is an unusually quiet star-a stability often credited with allowing complex life to evolve on Earth-is being challenged. Natalie Krivova of the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research has presented evidence suggesting that our star possesses the physical capacity to trigger "superflares," events typically associated with more volatile stars.

Солнце и солнечная активность
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Солнце и солнечная активность

The investigation focuses on the relationship between solar active regions (AR) and energy release. Solar flares occur when twisted magnetic fields snap and reconnect. The aftermath of these events leaves "flare ribbons," luminous signatures that map the scale of the activity. By analyzing NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory data from 2010 to 2016, Krivova identified a statistical correlation: the area of an active region determines the width of the flare ribbon, which in turn dictates the maximum energy potential. Crucially, energy levels scale exponentially relative to the ribbon's area.

This mathematical model allows researchers to re-examine historical solar anomalies. The Carrington Event of 1859, which crippled telegraph systems and illuminated night skies in the Caribbean, aligns with the model at approximately 10³³ ergs. However, the "Great Spot" of 1947 presents a different case. This spot was more than twice the size of the 1859 region. While the 1947 spot did not actually produce a catastrophic flare, the model indicates it had the physical potential to trigger a discharge exceeding 10³⁴ ergs-firmly placing it in the category of a superflare.

The distinction here is between a signal and a mechanism: the presence of a massive sunspot does not guarantee a flare, as specific magnetic configurations must align to trigger the snap. However, the existence of the Great Spot proves the Sun can build the necessary infrastructure for a superflare.

Astronomers estimate the probability of such an event at roughly once per century. Because the Sun is capable of producing the required magnetic scale, the risk remains an open variable. A direct hit from a superflare and its accompanying coronal mass ejection could disable regional power grids globally, with recovery timelines stretching into months.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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