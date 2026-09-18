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Aidyn Mehtiyev

Russia Targets Import Substitution for Autoimmune and Dementia Therapies

Science » Technologies and discoveries

The city of Saransk, the capital of Russia's Mordovia Republic, is evolving into a specialized pharmaceutical hub through a structural merger of industrial production and academic training. The Biokhimik plant, part of the Promomed group, has integrated its manufacturing cycle with the Ogarev Mordovia State University (MSU), shifting from simple scholarship grants to a system of direct workforce management and joint drug development.

Pharmaceutical Industry
Photo: Portal of the Mayor and Government of Moscow / mos.ru by Photo: Press Service of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of Moscow, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Pharmaceutical Industry

From Education to Production Line

The relationship between the university and the plant now operates on a direct-order basis for personnel. Students train on active synthesis and biotechnological production lines, removing the need for post-graduation adaptation.

Current employment data highlights the plant's role as a primary employer for the region's technical graduates:

Metric Value
MSU graduates employed at Biokhimik 28%
Chemical technology graduates employed at the plant 65%
Students under targeted training contracts (current year) 49
Students on individual paths with employment during studies 40

This educational structure aligns with the "Professionalitet 2030" program, a requirement for securing federal funding.

R&D and Import Substitution

Research in Mordovia has shifted toward applied R&D. The parties plan to implement 14 projects by the end of the year with a total budget of 14 million rubles. Notably, 60% of chemistry research is conducted using Biokhimik's equipment based on the plant's specific requirements.

A university biotechnology center is currently under construction on the plant's territory. Its primary focuses include:

  • Targeted cancer therapies;
  • Drug development for dementia and Alzheimer's disease;
  • Treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Previously, the development of such medications was outsourced abroad. Localizing these processes positions Saransk as a center for high-tech pharmacology within Russia.

Regional Expansion

Research on metabolic process control has expanded beyond Mordovia. Universities from Samara, Kazan, Ufa, Penza, Saratov, and Orenburg have joined these projects, extending Saransk's technical influence across the Volga Federal District.

This is complemented by the Federal Center for Biotechnology, which focuses on pharmacogenetics and biological aging, integrating its findings into the regional center for healthy longevity.

Saransk has established a closed loop of knowledge and production: the university trains specialists for specific factory lines, while the plant provides the infrastructure for R&D that eventually scales into federal programs and interregional partnerships.

Source: Pravda.Ru

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Author`s name Aidyn Mehtiyev
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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