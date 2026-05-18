World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Alexander Shtorm

DNA Solves 180-Year Arctic Mystery of Franklin Expedition Crew

Science » Mysteries

The mystery surrounding the deaths of 129 British sailors trapped in the Arctic ice during the Franklin Expedition of 1845 is beginning to unravel. Modern genetic analysis has not only identified several members of the crew but also exposed chilling details about what happened aboard the doomed voyage.

Arctic expedition
Photo: Pravda.ru by Sergei Belov, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Arctic expedition

The expedition's ships, Erebus and Terror, left England in search of the Northwest Passage through the Canadian Arctic Archipelago. None of the crew returned. For decades, scattered bones discovered on King William Island provided only fragments of the story.

Now, researchers from the University of Waterloo have used advanced DNA analysis to officially identify several members of the expedition. Scientists compared genetic material extracted from remains with Y-chromosome and mitochondrial DNA from living descendants of the sailors.

The study successfully identified three crew members from the Erebus: William Orren, John Bridgens, and cabin boy David Young.

Genetic Science Unlocks Arctic Secrets

The extreme Arctic climate created uniquely difficult conditions for survival but also helped preserve biological material for future analysis. Researchers say the cold environment slowed the degradation of DNA, making modern identification possible nearly two centuries later.

"Working with ancient DNA in Arctic conditions is extremely difficult because tissue degrades over time, but the cold also preserves nucleotide chains, allowing identification even centuries later,” physicist Dmitry Lapshin told Pravda.Ru.

The physical condition of the recovered skeletons suggests the crew suffered catastrophic malnutrition and exhaustion before death.

The Mystery of Harry Peglar

One of the expedition's greatest mysteries involved Harry Peglar from the Terror. His remains were discovered as early as 1859, but the documents found with the body conflicted with the clothing he wore.

Peglar appeared in expedition records as a topmast captain, yet his remains were dressed in a steward's uniform. The contradiction fueled theories of identity theft, looting, or chaos among the desperate survivors.

DNA analysis has now confirmed that the remains truly belonged to Peglar himself. Archival documents further revealed that the sailor had repeatedly been punished for drunkenness and insubordination, suggesting he may have been demoted shortly before the expedition collapsed.

Name Status and Details
Harry Peglar Topmast captain reportedly demoted to steward after disciplinary problems
James Fitzjames Captain of the Erebus; remains showed evidence of cannibalism
John Gregory Engineer and one of the first sailors identified through DNA analysis

Evidence of Cannibalism

Perhaps the most disturbing discovery concerns the remains of James Fitzjames, captain of the Erebus. Scientists found cut marks on his bones consistent with butchering, indicating that starving survivors resorted to cannibalism during the expedition's final stages.

The finding transforms the Franklin Expedition from a tale of heroic exploration into a brutal survival tragedy shaped by hunger, isolation, and environmental collapse.

"Such ecosystems are extremely hostile to humans. Any breakdown in logistics in the Arctic leads to fatal consequences for an entire group,” environmental specialist Denis Polyakov explained to Pravda.Ru.

The Search Continues

Despite the recent breakthroughs, most of the expedition's dead remain unidentified. Bones are still scattered across remote Arctic coastlines, and researchers continue searching for living descendants around the world in hopes of matching additional DNA samples.

Scientists are also using forensic facial reconstruction to recreate the appearance of some of the sailors who attempted to conquer the Northwest Passage.

"Forensic reconstruction allows us to see the faces of the people who first attempted to master the Northwest Passage,” anthropologist Artyom Klimov said in comments to Pravda.Ru.

The Franklin Expedition remains one of the greatest disasters in the history of Arctic exploration — and one of the most haunting examples of how modern science can illuminate the final moments of a vanished world.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Alexander Shtorm
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Now reading
Iran Open to Putin’s Uranium Proposal, But Says Timing Is Not Right
World
Iran Open to Putin’s Uranium Proposal, But Says Timing Is Not Right
Moscow Metro Turns 91: 306 Stations, Biometric Payments and the World’s Longest Metro Ring
Real life stories
Moscow Metro Turns 91: 306 Stations, Biometric Payments and the World’s Longest Metro Ring
Iran Proposes Uranium Transfer to Russia as Part of Peace Talks With US
World
Iran Proposes Uranium Transfer to Russia as Part of Peace Talks With US
Popular
Russia Calls Zelensky’s Belarus Statements 'Provocation' and 'Incitement'

The Kremlin has dismissed Volodymyr Zelensky’s claims about a possible offensive from Belarus as an attempt to escalate tensions and prolong the conflict.

Russia Calls Zelensky’s Belarus Statements 'Provocation' and 'Incitement'
Russia and China to Sign Major Declaration on Multipolar World Order
Russia and China to Sign Major Declaration on Multipolar World Order
Rabbit Crashes Into E-Scooter Rider in Bizarre Accident
Iran Proposes Uranium Transfer to Russia as Part of Peace Talks With US
DNA Solves 180-Year Arctic Mystery of Franklin Expedition Crew Alexander Shtorm Poseidon and Khabarovsk: Russia’s Deep-Sea Nuclear Arsenal Moves Closer to Combat Duty Andrey Mihayloff Trump’s Beijing Visit Will Not Change Global Alliances Lyuba Lulko
Kremlin Signals High Expectations Ahead of Putin’s Strategic Visit to China
Angela Merkel Rejects Role as Mediator Between Russia and Europe
Belarus and Russia Launch Joint Nuclear Readiness Exercises
Belarus and Russia Launch Joint Nuclear Readiness Exercises
Last materials
DNA Solves 180-Year Arctic Mystery of Franklin Expedition Crew
Cuba's Defiance Could Complicate Any US Military Scenario in the Caribbean
Russia Can Avoid Global Energy Crisis With Smart Economic Policy
Iran Proposes Uranium Transfer to Russia as Part of Peace Talks With US
Russia and China to Sign Major Declaration on Multipolar World Order
Angela Merkel Rejects Role as Mediator Between Russia and Europe
Rabbit Crashes Into E-Scooter Rider in Bizarre Accident
Merkel, Draghi, and Stubb Named as Possible EU Envoys to Russia
Russia Calls Zelensky’s Belarus Statements 'Provocation' and 'Incitement'
Belarus and Russia Launch Joint Nuclear Readiness Exercises
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.