DNA Solves 180-Year Arctic Mystery of Franklin Expedition Crew

The mystery surrounding the deaths of 129 British sailors trapped in the Arctic ice during the Franklin Expedition of 1845 is beginning to unravel. Modern genetic analysis has not only identified several members of the crew but also exposed chilling details about what happened aboard the doomed voyage.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Sergei Belov, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Arctic expedition

The expedition's ships, Erebus and Terror, left England in search of the Northwest Passage through the Canadian Arctic Archipelago. None of the crew returned. For decades, scattered bones discovered on King William Island provided only fragments of the story.

Now, researchers from the University of Waterloo have used advanced DNA analysis to officially identify several members of the expedition. Scientists compared genetic material extracted from remains with Y-chromosome and mitochondrial DNA from living descendants of the sailors.

The study successfully identified three crew members from the Erebus: William Orren, John Bridgens, and cabin boy David Young.

Genetic Science Unlocks Arctic Secrets

The extreme Arctic climate created uniquely difficult conditions for survival but also helped preserve biological material for future analysis. Researchers say the cold environment slowed the degradation of DNA, making modern identification possible nearly two centuries later.

"Working with ancient DNA in Arctic conditions is extremely difficult because tissue degrades over time, but the cold also preserves nucleotide chains, allowing identification even centuries later,” physicist Dmitry Lapshin told Pravda.Ru.

The physical condition of the recovered skeletons suggests the crew suffered catastrophic malnutrition and exhaustion before death.

The Mystery of Harry Peglar

One of the expedition's greatest mysteries involved Harry Peglar from the Terror. His remains were discovered as early as 1859, but the documents found with the body conflicted with the clothing he wore.

Peglar appeared in expedition records as a topmast captain, yet his remains were dressed in a steward's uniform. The contradiction fueled theories of identity theft, looting, or chaos among the desperate survivors.

DNA analysis has now confirmed that the remains truly belonged to Peglar himself. Archival documents further revealed that the sailor had repeatedly been punished for drunkenness and insubordination, suggesting he may have been demoted shortly before the expedition collapsed.

Name Status and Details Harry Peglar Topmast captain reportedly demoted to steward after disciplinary problems James Fitzjames Captain of the Erebus; remains showed evidence of cannibalism John Gregory Engineer and one of the first sailors identified through DNA analysis

Evidence of Cannibalism

Perhaps the most disturbing discovery concerns the remains of James Fitzjames, captain of the Erebus. Scientists found cut marks on his bones consistent with butchering, indicating that starving survivors resorted to cannibalism during the expedition's final stages.

The finding transforms the Franklin Expedition from a tale of heroic exploration into a brutal survival tragedy shaped by hunger, isolation, and environmental collapse.

"Such ecosystems are extremely hostile to humans. Any breakdown in logistics in the Arctic leads to fatal consequences for an entire group,” environmental specialist Denis Polyakov explained to Pravda.Ru.

The Search Continues

Despite the recent breakthroughs, most of the expedition's dead remain unidentified. Bones are still scattered across remote Arctic coastlines, and researchers continue searching for living descendants around the world in hopes of matching additional DNA samples.

Scientists are also using forensic facial reconstruction to recreate the appearance of some of the sailors who attempted to conquer the Northwest Passage.

"Forensic reconstruction allows us to see the faces of the people who first attempted to master the Northwest Passage,” anthropologist Artyom Klimov said in comments to Pravda.Ru.

The Franklin Expedition remains one of the greatest disasters in the history of Arctic exploration — and one of the most haunting examples of how modern science can illuminate the final moments of a vanished world.