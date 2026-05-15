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Andrey Mihayloff

Poseidon and Khabarovsk: Russia’s Deep-Sea Nuclear Arsenal Moves Closer to Combat Duty

Science

Russia's underwater drone program known as Poseidon has again become the subject of intense international discussion following reports that the system is approaching operational deployment. Western analysts increasingly describe the project as one of the most unconventional strategic weapons developed in recent decades.

Poseidon torpedo
Photo: Kremlin.ru by Vladimir Putin's 2018 Address to the President of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Poseidon torpedo

Russia's Khabarovsk Submarine and Poseidon System

The primary carrier of the system is expected to be the nuclear-powered submarine Khabarovsk, developed specifically for deploying unmanned underwater vehicles. According to publicly available assessments, the submarine may carry up to six Poseidon drones.

The system differs significantly from traditional torpedoes. Analysts describe it as a long-range autonomous underwater vehicle powered by a compact nuclear propulsion system, theoretically allowing it to travel enormous distances without the limitations faced by conventional naval weapons.

"Poseidon represents a new category of strategic deterrence weapons designed to bypass traditional missile defense systems.”

Military observers note that the concept focuses not only on speed and range, but also on survivability. Reports suggest the drone may operate at depths exceeding one kilometer, beyond the reach of many current anti-submarine systems.

Why Western Analysts Are Concerned

Discussion surrounding the project intensified after several defense publications argued that existing NATO anti-submarine infrastructure was not designed to intercept autonomous deep-sea vehicles moving at high speed.

Some analysts believe this creates a significant strategic challenge for the United States and its allies, particularly because many Cold War-era anti-submarine systems were developed primarily against conventional submarines rather than robotic underwater platforms.

Characteristic Reported Capability
Operating Depth More than 1,000 meters
Estimated Speed Up to 200 km/h
Propulsion Nuclear-powered
Strategic Role Nuclear deterrence

At the same time, many Western experts caution that numerous details regarding the system remain classified or unverified. Public discussions often rely on partial disclosures, satellite imagery, and defense-sector speculation.

Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Doctrine

The Poseidon project is frequently discussed alongside other strategic systems such as Sarmat and Burevestnik. Together, these programs are portrayed by Russian officials and commentators as part of a broader effort to guarantee nuclear deterrence under any circumstances.

Some analysts speculate that the underwater drone could eventually become integrated into Russia's wider strategic command structure, including automated retaliatory systems associated with Cold War-era continuity doctrines.

"The core purpose of such systems is deterrence rather than battlefield use. Their value lies in making a direct large-scale attack prohibitively dangerous.”

Supporters of the program argue that the emergence of advanced missile defense networks pushed Russia toward asymmetric solutions capable of bypassing traditional interception methods.

Debate Over Feasibility and Risks

Despite the alarmist tone often surrounding the project, defense specialists remain divided over the practical role Poseidon would play in a real conflict scenario. Critics question the operational complexity, costs, and command-and-control challenges associated with autonomous nuclear systems.

Others warn that the existence of such weapons could accelerate a new phase of strategic competition between major powers, particularly in maritime and Arctic regions.

The renewed attention surrounding the Poseidon program reflects a broader transformation in global military planning, where underwater autonomous systems, cyber warfare, hypersonic weapons, and artificial intelligence increasingly shape the future of deterrence.

Frequently Asked Questions About Poseidon

Can NATO intercept the Poseidon drone?
There is no public evidence that NATO currently possesses a dedicated system specifically designed to counter a weapon with the reported depth and speed characteristics associated with "Poseidon.”

What submarine carries the system?
The nuclear submarine Khabarovsk is widely expected to serve as one of the primary carriers, alongside the submarine Belgorod.

What is the weapon's strategic purpose?
Its primary role is believed to be nuclear deterrence and the ability to threaten critical naval and coastal infrastructure in the event of a large-scale conflict.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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