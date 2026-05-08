Newly Declassified UFO Documents Reveal Strange Sightings Over Moon and Earth

The United States Department of Defense (or War) has released, for the first time on its official website, a large archive of previously classified materials related to unidentified flying objects and unexplained aerial phenomena. The newly opened files contain eyewitness accounts, military reports, photographs, and video recordings collected over the course of nearly 80 years.

Photo: https://www.war.gov/UFO/ Pentagon's UFO files

The publication marks one of the most extensive disclosures of UFO-related government material in American history. More than 160 files were included in the archive, many of which had previously been accessible only to a limited circle of military and intelligence personnel.

Military Videos and Global Sightings

The released materials include footage and reports from multiple regions around the world. One of the most discussed videos was recorded over Japan in 2024 and reportedly shows an object observed by American pilots that resembled the shape of an American football.

Additional recordings published by the Pentagon documented unusual aerial incidents over Africa in 2025, Greece in 2023, and several other locations. While none of the files contain direct proof of extraterrestrial life or images of alien bodies, the volume of unexplained observations immediately reignited public debate surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena, known in official US terminology as UAP.

The declassification initiative was launched following an order by President Donald Trump, whose administration directed federal agencies to release government materials connected to unidentified aerial phenomena and unexplained sightings.

Apollo Mission Records Reopened

Among the newly declassified documents were mission materials from Apollo 12 and Apollo 17, both of which carried astronauts to the Moon.

According to transcripts from the Apollo 12 mission, astronaut Alan Bean reported seeing flashes of light drifting in space, which he described during communication with mission control as appearing to originate from the lunar surface.

The Apollo 17 archive contained descriptions by astronauts of bright particles and debris-like objects visible near the spacecraft. The crew compared the phenomenon to fireworks on the Fourth of July and described the objects as jagged, angular fragments rotating at a considerable distance from the command module.

Another video from 1972, recorded by the landing module camera during the Apollo 17 mission, reportedly captured mysterious moving lights above the Moon's surface.

Pressure From Congress

The release followed months of pressure from lawmakers demanding greater transparency from the Pentagon.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna repeatedly accused the Department of Defense of withholding information about possible extraterrestrial phenomena and argued that the documents should have been declassified months earlier.

Congressman Tim Burchett also commented on the disclosure, stating that the newly published materials represented only a small fraction of the information held by the government and suggesting that the most remarkable revelations had yet to emerge.

Trump Presents Release as Transparency Initiative

In a statement following the publication, Donald Trump emphasized that his administration had initiated the disclosure process as part of a broader commitment to government transparency.

The president said he had instructed federal agencies to identify and release materials connected to extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena, and unexplained flying objects so that the American public could evaluate the information independently.

Trump also criticized previous administrations for what he described as years of insufficient openness on the issue, arguing that the newly published documents and videos would allow people to draw their own conclusions about the unexplained incidents documented by the government.

Renewed Public Fascination With UFOs

The publication of the archive immediately revived long-standing public fascination with UFOs and extraterrestrial theories in the United States. Interest in the topic has steadily intensified in recent years as military pilots, intelligence officials, and lawmakers increasingly acknowledged encounters with unexplained aerial objects that defied easy explanation.

Former US President Barack Obama had previously stated publicly that he believed the universe likely contained extraterrestrial life, comments that contributed to growing mainstream discussion of the phenomenon.

Despite the scale of the disclosure, Pentagon officials stressed that the released files should not be interpreted as confirmation of alien visitation. Instead, the archive represents an effort to provide greater transparency regarding unexplained incidents recorded by military personnel over several decades.