Are GMO Foods Safe? Expert Interview on Health, Diet, and Planetary Risks

Pravda.Ru editor-in-chief Inna Novikova conducted an interview with Professor, Doctor of Biological Sciences Galina Nechitailo to talk about risks of genetically modified products. From nutrition on Earth to the survival of our planet — a conversation about health, science, and the future of humanity.

Photo: Olga Sakiulova is licensed under Public domain Frozen food

GMOs and Food Products

Q: There is a lot of discussion now about organic nutrition and genetically modified products. How serious is this problem?

A: "Monsanto" has been operating in our market for 50 years already.

Q: So genetically modified products really surround us everywhere?

A: They simply process the seeds. What is a genetically modified product? You take a gene, for example, from a jellyfish and transfer it into a plant. It begins to grow rapidly, increasing in mass. But the quality… There were experiments on mice: in the second generation, reproductive function sharply declined, and in the third, only about 20% survived.

Q: So these are additives? Fertilizers?

A: These are not vitamins. These are substances that may have a negative effect. We do not read the ingredients anyway. Even on crab sticks there is a mark that the product is modified, but it is difficult to notice.

Q: Could it be that the label is not indicated at all?

A: It could. Especially now there are many products with additives: cookies, buns. People eat them and do not know what the result will be.

Q: Are there ways to identify such products?

A: This is regulated by the state. But if everything is banned, there will be less yield. All over the world they strive to increase production. At the same time, people with sufficient income try not to buy such products — it is usually indicated where there is modification.

Q: So we are not protected?

A: A healthy person can process it. But if there are stomach problems — the consequences are felt.

How to Choose Food

Q: Are there safe products?

A: If soy is not modified — it is beneficial.

Q: So should we go shopping with a magnifying glass?

A: In Japan, that is exactly what they do. Here — no.

Q: And what do you personally eat?

A: After visiting meat processing plants, I do not eat sausage. I try to eat cereals, natural meat, simple products.

Q: Can we trust farm products?

A: Not always. Sometimes you eat something — and feel unwell, but you do not know the reason.

Q: But there can be many reasons — shelf life, additives…

A: Of course. For example, drinks — these are often just dyes. Real juice is difficult to find.

Health, Nutrition, and Lifestyle

Q: So overall the situation is not encouraging?

A: Not everything is so bad. It all depends on how you look at it.

Q: But civilization also brings advantages.

A: Yes, but now more children are being born with disorders. This was not the case before.

Q: Before, there were not such opportunities to save people.

A: That is also true. But nutrition plays a huge role.

Q: And psychological state?

A: Of course. When a person is in demand, they have a different mindset. Idleness leads to degradation.

The Future of Earth and Humanity

Q: According to some estimates, Earth has about 300 years left — due to ecology, resources, and disasters. Natural cataclysms are intensifying: floods, earthquakes. Humans themselves are destroying the planet.

Q: Can these processes be stopped?

A: No. We have already interfered too much with nature.