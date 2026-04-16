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Andrey Mihayloff

Russia Develops Dengue Fever Vaccine as Clinical Trials Begin

Science » Technologies and discoveries

Russia has developed a recombinant genetically engineered vaccine against dengue fever, and its clinical trials are now beginning, according to Veronika Skvortsova, head of the Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA).

A syringe with a medication
Photo: https://unsplash.com by Mika Baumeister is licensed under Free
A syringe with a medication

"A recombinant genetically engineered vaccine against dengue fever has been developed, and its clinical trials are beginning,” she stated at a meeting of the FMBA.

The agency head уточнила that the vaccine was created following a request from the President of the Republic of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega.

What Is Dengue Fever and Where Does It Originate?

Dengue fever is a viral infection transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, especially Aedes aegypti. The disease is most common in tropical and subtropical regions, including Southeast Asia, Latin America, Africa, and parts of the Caribbean. In recent decades, however, its geographic spread has expanded significantly due to climate change, urbanization, and increased global travel.

The virus itself belongs to the flavivirus family and exists in four distinct serotypes. Infection with one serotype provides lifelong immunity to that specific strain, but subsequent infections with other serotypes can increase the risk of severe complications.

How Dengue Is Transmitted

Dengue is not spread directly from person to person. Instead, it is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. When a mosquito feeds on the blood of an infected individual, it becomes a carrier of the virus and can then infect others.

Urban environments with standing water — such as containers, discarded tires, and poorly managed drainage systems — create ideal breeding grounds for the mosquitoes that carry dengue. This makes densely populated cities particularly vulnerable to outbreaks.

Symptoms and Risks

Dengue fever often begins suddenly and can resemble a severe flu. Common symptoms include:

  • High fever (up to 40°C)
  • Severe headaches
  • Pain behind the eyes
  • Muscle and joint pain (sometimes called "breakbone fever”)
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Skin rash

In most cases, the illness resolves within one to two weeks. However, a small percentage of patients develop severe dengue, also known as dengue hemorrhagic fever. This condition can cause internal bleeding, organ damage, and in some cases, death. Early medical intervention is critical in such cases.

Why a Vaccine Matters

There is currently no specific antiviral treatment for dengue fever, and prevention has largely relied on controlling mosquito populations and avoiding bites. Vaccines have been challenging to develop due to the presence of multiple virus serotypes and the risk of more severe disease upon reinfection.

The development of a recombinant genetically engineered vaccine represents an important scientific approach. Such vaccines are designed to trigger a targeted immune response while minimizing potential risks associated with traditional vaccine platforms.

Global Context and Significance

Dengue fever affects hundreds of millions of people worldwide each year, with tens of millions experiencing symptomatic illness. The World Health Organization considers it one of the top global health threats, particularly in regions with limited healthcare infrastructure.

The involvement of Nicaragua in initiating the vaccine's development highlights the urgent need for solutions in countries where dengue is endemic. If successful, the Russian vaccine could contribute significantly to international efforts to control the disease.

What Happens Next

Clinical trials are the next critical phase in determining the vaccine's safety and effectiveness in humans. These trials typically proceed in multiple stages, starting with small groups of volunteers and gradually expanding to larger populations.

If the vaccine proves to be safe and effective, it could become a key tool in reducing the global burden of dengue fever, especially in regions most affected by the disease.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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