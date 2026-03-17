Scientists Predict First Evidence of Alien Life by 2075 — But Not the Kind You Expect

British astrophysicist Maggie Aderin-Pocock has outlined a possible timeline for the discovery of extraterrestrial life, stating that scientists could obtain the first confirmed evidence by 2075. However, she emphasized that such findings will most likely involve primitive life forms.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Алёна Малова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Orion–Eridanus Superbubble

Do Intelligent Aliens Exist: The Scientific Perspective

Reports of UFOs continue to appear regularly in news feeds and across social media, yet for the scientific community they still do not constitute evidence of extraterrestrial intelligence.

This position is shared by Maggie Aderin-Pocock, a space research specialist at University College London and one of the United Kingdom's most prominent science communicators. For decades, popular culture has shaped the image of humanoid aliens, while real scientific scenarios appear far more restrained, grounded in statistics and physics.

"The most likely extraterrestrial life will resemble microscopic organisms, not human-like creatures from films,"

the French outlet BTLV quotes her as saying.

What Are the Chances of Life Elsewhere in the Universe?

In her reasoning, Aderin-Pocock refers to what astrophysicists call the "numbers game.” Modern models of the universe suggest the existence of around 200 billion galaxies, each containing billions of stars and planetary systems.

Within the Milky Way alone, there are an estimated 300 billion stars. Given such an immense number of potential worlds, the idea that life arose only on Earth appears increasingly unlikely.

"We already know that many stars have planets. With so many opportunities for life to emerge, it is hard to believe we are alone in the universe,"

she noted.

Exoplanet K2-18b: What the James Webb Telescope Revealed

One of the most discussed objects in recent years is the exoplanet K2-18b, located approximately 124 light-years from Earth. Key findings were obtained by a team of astrophysicists led by Nikku Madhusudhan of the University of Cambridge, who analyzed data from the James Webb Space Telescope.

In 2023, the team reported detecting chemical compounds in the planet's atmosphere that, on Earth, are associated with biological activity. While these molecules do not constitute direct proof of life, they are considered potential biosignatures and require further investigation.

Life on Mars: Findings from the Perseverance Rover

Mars remains another key focus in the search for extraterrestrial life. In 2024, NASA reported results from the analysis of rock samples collected by the Perseverance rover in Jezero Crater.

The studies were conducted using the PIXL and SHERLOC instruments, designed for detailed examination of the chemical composition and structure of rocks. The identified mineral formations are currently regarded as some of the most compelling potential indicators of ancient microbial life on Mars.

At the same time, NASA stressed that these findings do not constitute definitive proof and require further confirmation.

UFOs in 2025: Reports, Investigations, and Official Responses

Against the backdrop of scientific research, 2025 once again demonstrated how strongly the UFO topic continues to capture public attention. One of the main sources of reports has been the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC), led by American researcher Peter Davenport.

In the first months of the year alone, the center received thousands of reports, primarily from the United States, describing glowing spheres, rapidly moving objects, and triangular formations.

Davenport emphasized that the increase in reports is largely due to the widespread availability of cameras and heightened public interest, rather than an actual rise in unexplained phenomena. Most cases, upon investigation, are attributed to satellites, atmospheric effects, or drones.

Particular attention has been drawn to sightings near military and civilian airfields in the US. These incidents were publicly addressed by former US Navy pilot Ryan Graves, now executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace. He noted that some objects remain unidentified from an aviation safety standpoint, but this does not justify conclusions about extraterrestrial technology.

Another widely discussed event in the summer of 2025 was the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS. Media outlets and social networks quickly speculated about its possible artificial origin. This hypothesis was addressed by Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb, who stressed that there is currently no evidence of an artificial nature and that most characteristics are consistent with a natural cosmic body.

In Europe, reports of unusual objects over Denmark and Germany sparked debate. German ufologist Hans-Werner Peiniger, head of CENAP, noted that 2025 has been one of the most active years in terms of eyewitness reports, although the overwhelming majority can be explained after analyzing trajectories, timing, and weather conditions.

Why Scientists Urge Caution in the Search for Alien Life

Despite the abundance of reports, Maggie Aderin-Pocock calls for restraint. The probability of discovering simple life forms is far higher than that of making contact with an intelligent civilization.

Moreover, any extraterrestrial samples, if they are ever brought to Earth, must be studied under strict biological isolation. Such protocols are already embedded in international space agency guidelines and are considered essential for protecting Earth's ecosystems and humanity itself.