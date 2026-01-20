Record-Breaking Train Titans: From Russia’s Granit to China’s Shen 24

Shen 24: The World’s Most Powerful Electric Locomotive on the New Silk Road

Today, most people track the development of cars, the most popular form of transport, yet in a world where speed and efficiency define progress, railways remain the economic arteries of nations. Their lifeblood flows through true titans — locomotives whose power is measured not only in horsepower but in their ability to move entire mountains of freight.

Photo: www.donland.ru by Press Service of the Governor of Rostov Oblast, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Электровоз 4ЭС5К-001

Electric and Diesel Giants

Locomotive power is multifaceted. It can be measured in tractive force (kN) for starting massive trains, engine power (kW or hp) for maintaining speed on grades, or a combination of both. Historically, competition has centered on two types of traction: diesel and electric. Electric locomotives, powered externally, often excel in raw power, while autonomous diesel giants dominate remote regions lacking overhead wires. Yet the ultimate power title belongs to electric machines, and today we focus on one such marvel.

Shen 24: A Titan from China on the New Silk Road

The multi-section electric locomotive Shen 24 (神24), literally "God-24,” is not merely a powerful engine but a full freight echelon. Unlike traditional two- or three-section locomotives, Shen 24 is modular, consisting of six permanent sections controlled by a single crew from the lead cab.

Technical Features

The heart of its intelligent control system coordinates all 24 axles (the origin of its name). Advanced components prevent train breakage and synchronize traction motors. Despite its enormous power, the locomotive uses regenerative braking, returning part of its kinetic energy to the overhead network.

Total power: 28,800 kW (~39,200 hp), surpassing Russia's 2ES10 "Granit” (17,600 kW) and making Shen 24 the world's most powerful electric locomotive.

Starting tractive effort: 2,280 kN, sufficient to move a 10,000-ton train — over 150 fully loaded coal or ore wagons.

Modular design allows flexibility, using fewer sections for lighter loads.

Purpose of Shen 24

Built in 2020, Shen 24 is a workhorse, not a prototype. Its primary mission is hauling coal from key mining regions like Shaanxi and Inner Mongolia to ports and industrial hubs, crucial for China's energy security. It also serves as a technological symbol and practical tool for the Belt and Road Initiative, increasing railway throughput without physically expanding tracks. One complex can replace multiple conventional locomotives, reducing maintenance and freeing other engines for different tasks. In trials, Shen 24 hauled a 1,455-meter train weighing 11,700 tons.

Russia's 2ES10 Granit

The two-section 2ES10 "Granit” AC freight locomotive weighs 100 tons per section, measures 17 meters, and delivers 8,800 kW per section, totaling 17,600 kW (~23,900 hp). Designed for heavy trains up to 9,000 tons, its intelligent control system distributes traction optimally across axles. Tractive effort at start reaches 784 kN, or 1,176 kN in the three-section 3ES10 variant. Produced at the Ural Locomotive Plant since 2010, 179 units had been built by 2023, operating across challenging Western Siberian and Ural routes.

Swiss IORE Locomotives

The two-section IORE locomotives, built 2000-2011, are notable for their paradox: relatively modest 1,800 kW power yet 1,400 kN tractive effort. This is achieved via a unique gearbox ratio and control system focusing force on wheel-rail adhesion. Often used in pairs, they operate in harsh conditions, hauling iron ore trains over 8,500 tons through Norway and Switzerland. Before Shen 24, the power record belonged to Russia's VL-85, generating 10,020 kW.