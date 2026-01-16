World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Scientists Discover Living Ecosystems Growing on Plastic in the Pacific Ocean

Science

In a vast region of the Pacific Ocean known as the Pacific Garbage Patch, scientists have discovered something unexpected. This area, long viewed as an almost lifeless sea of plastic waste, increasingly hosts living organisms that settle and develop directly on discarded materials. The discovery expands scientific understanding of how pollution reshapes natural ecosystems.

Photo: Анна Маляева is licensed under Рubliс domain
An expedition examined more than one hundred large plastic fragments collected from the central part of the North Pacific Subtropical Gyre. Researchers found living organisms on nearly every object, ranging from small crustaceans to sea anemones. In total, specialists identified 46 different species.

Many of these animals normally inhabit coastal zones, attaching themselves to rocks or piers rather than surviving in the open ocean. Plastic fragments now serve as a new type of platform, providing surfaces where marine organisms can anchor, grow, and even reproduce.

How Plastic Turns into a Floating Reef

Not all debris attracts life equally. Fishing nets and ropes with intertwined fibers proved to be the most suitable homes for marine organisms. Thin and fragile plastic pieces, weathered by sunlight and saltwater, also provide convenient surfaces for colonization.

Some species do not merely attach temporarily to plastic objects but reproduce on them. This behavior indicates that these sites function as полноценные living environments rather than brief stopovers.

New Ecosystems and Their Impact

Scientists traditionally believed that the open ocean was too harsh for coastal species due to the lack of solid surfaces, limited food sources, and rapidly changing conditions. The spread of plastic alters these rules by creating artificial structures that allow organisms to survive far from shore.

Ecologists describe the emerging biodiversity as a "neopelagic ecosystem.” It does not replace natural reefs or coastlines but forms a new type of marine environment that researchers previously did not consider. Scientists continue to study how such communities may affect food chains and ocean health in the future.

Natural Habitats vs Plastic-Based Environments

Traditional reefs represent stable and complex ecosystems shaped by millions of years of evolution and provide a wide range of ecological functions.

Plastic platforms, created by human activity, lack natural structure but have unexpectedly become habitats for coastal species.

Plastic waste does not replace real reefs, but it demonstrates how human activity influences oceanic processes and creates new forms of interaction between living organisms and debris.

Pros and Cons of the Phenomenon

Positive aspects:

Plastic provides attachment surfaces for organisms in the open ocean.

Some species have expanded their range and survived in conditions that previously limited their existence.

Negative consequences:

Such colonization occurs solely because of large-scale pollution.

Newly formed communities may disrupt natural food chains and transport species into regions where they do not normally belong.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Pacific Garbage Patch

What is the Pacific Garbage Patch?
It is a vast area in the central Pacific Ocean where currents concentrate large amounts of floating plastic and debris.

Why do organisms live on plastic?
Plastic fragments provide hard surfaces that allow organisms to attach and survive even in the open ocean.

Does this threaten nature?
Yes. The phenomenon results from pollution and may affect natural ecosystems and marine food chains.

Reported by The Times of India.

