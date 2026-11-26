Humanoid robots perform ballet for Putin and Kazakh President Tokayev in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has clarified his earlier statement that the country that takes the lead in developing artificial intelligence will become the master of the world. Speaking at Sberbank’s AI Journey 2026 conference, he said the situation had changed dramatically since he made that remark. RBC is broadcasting the event live.

“I said that if any country achieved leadership in the development of artificial intelligence, that country would become the master of the world. The situation has indeed changed since then, and changed dramatically. Simply possessing even the latest generation of artificial intelligence no longer guarantees technological superiority or sustainable long-term development,” the president said.

According to Putin, “to occupy a leading position, it is not enough simply to create advanced solutions.”

“We must ensure the most harmonious possible cooperation between people and autonomous systems, and restructure management and production processes, the economy and the social sphere to meet this objective,” he added.

Putin calls for sovereign AI models and human oversight

Putin also called for the development of domestic foundational AI models and the expansion of digitized, reliable datasets for training them.

“This is not just a matter of the country’s technological independence, but also of the sovereignty of our thinking and our values,” he said. The president proposed that the government prepare additional measures to accelerate the adoption of Russian AI models, including through legislation.

Putin separately called for defining which actions AI agents should not be allowed to perform without human supervision and for introducing liability insurance to cover errors made by such systems.

He said that protecting the state, critical infrastructure, citizens and businesses must go hand in hand with technological development, without excessive restrictions or attempts to block new technologies.

Russia needs to develop its own sovereign artificial intelligence model to avoid dependence on foreign technologies and prevent them from being used against the country's interests. Putin made the statement at the AI conference organized by Sberbank.

“We must not find ourselves in a situation we have already experienced, when someone presses a button and everything stops working. Or, what is no less dangerous, when a program starts being used covertly. […] Our partners simply left, and that was it — they abandoned the enterprise, leaving it in a difficult situation,” he said.

Putin added that Russia must not allow other countries to use new technologies against its interests. He noted that a language model trained on “someone else’s values” could subtly promote those values to millions of users, shaping their consciousness and value systems.

The president stressed that Russia must independently establish its own requirements for the security, quality and behaviour of foundational AI models.

Russians want AI to assist rather than make important decisions

Putin also called for the risks associated with the development of artificial intelligence to be taken into account. According to RIA Novosti, he reiterated that Russia must not end up in a situation where “someone presses a button and everything stops working”.

Putin said Russia was currently focusing on sovereign foundational AI models and would continue developing them.

A sociological survey found that 80 percent of Russians believe artificial intelligence should assist people rather than make decisions for them in important areas such as medicine and finance. Another 13 percent said they were willing to entrust neural networks with simple tasks while leaving complex decisions to humans.

There are also forecasts that the rapid growth of investment in companies operating in the artificial intelligence sector could pose risks to the eurozone’s financial stability.

Robots perform ballet for Putin and Tokayev

Robots performed a ballet routine in front of the presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan, Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the AI Journey 2026 conference organized by Sberbank in Moscow. RBC broadcast the performance live.

Several robots performed dance movements alongside professional dancers on stage. Before the performance, a message appeared on the screen: “The world’s first ballet show featuring an anthropomorphic robot.