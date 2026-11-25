Russia's 2027 Tax Reform Aggregates Deposit Interest with Wages

Starting in 2027, Russia will merge the tax bases for personal income, fundamentally altering the economics of bank deposits. Interest earnings, dividends, and bond coupons will no longer be taxed separately from wages; instead, they will be aggregated and subjected to a single progressive five-tier tax scale. This integration means that significant portions of deposit holders will face higher marginal tax rates, as their total income crosses the thresholds for elevated brackets.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Salary: Rubles in envelopes

The current system treats investment income and payroll separately, allowing investors to benefit from lower tax rates on passive earnings if their salaries are moderate. Under the new regime, the 13% base rate applies only to the first 2.4 million rubles of total annual income. Beyond that, rates escalate to 15% for income between 2.4 and 5 million rubles, 18% for 5 to 20 million rubles, 20% for 20 to 50 million rubles, and 22% for anything above 50 million rubles.

Although a tax-free limit for deposit interest remains in place-set at 1,600 rubles per month based on the Central Bank's maximum key rate in 2026-the practical impact of the merged base is a higher effective tax burden for most savers. The Ministry of Finance estimates that this change will increase tax revenues from deposits by a factor of 1.6, pushing total collections past 1 trillion rubles.

Administratively, the process will shift to banks, which will withhold personal income tax (NDFL) directly when paying interest, taking the tax-free limit into account. If a depositor underpays due to this aggregation, the Federal Tax Service will send a notice requiring the balance to be settled by December 1 of the following year.

The reform is expected to accelerate the migration of capital away from traditional deposits, particularly among high-income earners whose after-yield returns will decline under the higher marginal rates. Analysts anticipate that funds will redirect toward three primary areas: the stock market, specifically reliable equities and index products; real estate, viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation; and increased consumption, if deposit rates fall significantly.

According to Nikoliers, the potential volume of funds shifting from deposits to real estate by 2027 could reach 22 trillion rubles, with 9 to 13 trillion rubles allocated specifically to the residential sector. In regions such as Altai Krai, premium and business-segment developers have already observed an influx of clients who previously preferred bank accounts but are now reassessing their strategies due to the new tax implications.

Irina Kostina, a labor market economist, notes that merging wage and passive income taxes effectively reduces the real disposable income of high-salaried individuals using deposits for capital preservation. This dynamic incentivizes a shift toward more complex investment instruments.

Consequently, the 2027 tax reform may catalyze a structural shift in private capital allocation, moving funds from simple bank products to real estate and securities markets. This transition is projected to create a sustained, though not speculative, demand in the residential construction sector.