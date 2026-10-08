Blue-collar jobs: The overlooked path to wealth, now in high demand

Not long ago, a high school student excelling in exams was invariably advised to pursue a career in law, economics, or programming. Manual labor and skilled trades were often relegated to the status of a fallback option for those who "didn't get in." However, the Russian labor market is flipping this logic on its head: professions long considered undesirable are now scarce and, in some cases, surprisingly lucrative.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Smallworldsocial, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Office working

The Seamstress Surge: A Case in Point

A compelling recent example is the role of a seamstress. Data from Mega-Personal indicates approximately 1,800 such vacancies across Russia, with top offers reaching up to 140,000 rubles (approximately $1,500 USD, based on recent exchange rates). However, this upper limit should not be taken as typical. Other reports present a more modest picture: in early October, vacancy data from employment centers showed around 1,400 openings for seamstresses, with a median salary of 40,000 rubles (approximately $430 USD). In the light industry sector, entry-level positions might offer 55,000–60,000 rubles (around $590-$650 USD), while experienced professionals can expect 70,000 rubles (about $760 USD) and above. The shortage is particularly acute not just for those who can operate a sewing machine, but for skilled seamstresses, tailors, pattern makers, knitters, shoemakers, and leather specialists.

Demographic Shifts Fueling Demand

The reason for this surge is straightforward: the profession has been aging alongside its workforce for years. In light industry enterprises, the average employee age often reaches 45–50 years, as younger generations showed little interest in entering the field. This has created a "vacuum effect": the need to produce clothing, workwear, footwear, and textiles remains, but there is a critical lack of skilled craftspeople to replace those retiring.

A Broader Trend Across Key Sectors

The seamstress is far from an isolated case. The Ministry of Labor anticipates a significant need in the coming years for mechanics and auto repair technicians, electrical installers, tool and die makers, construction workers, and finishers. By 2032, Russia may require an additional nearly 140,000 welders and gas cutters, and approximately 150,000 turners, millers, and CNC machine operators.

The Paradox of Skills: Blue-Collar vs. White-Collar

This situation creates a curious paradox: the economy may find itself in greater need of an individual capable of welding a structure, repairing an engine, setting up a machine tool, handling electrical installations, or expertly sewing a garment, than another graduate from a popular office-based specialty. According to the Ministry of Labor's projections, two-thirds of the workforce demand in the coming years will be for individuals with secondary vocational education, with only one-third requiring specialists with higher education.

Navigating the Future: Skills Over Prestige

However, choosing a profession solely based on current salary is also a risky strategy. Labor shortages can diminish as businesses automate production, increase productivity, and adopt new technologies. As early as 2026, SuperJob noted a slowdown in wage growth for blue-collar workers following a period of intense demand. Therefore, aspiring students would be better served by looking beyond the trendy list of "professions of the future" and focusing on a simpler question: which skill is difficult to replace, and for which concrete result are employers willing to pay?

The Enduring Value of Practical Expertise

A skilled seamstress, welder, electrician, auto mechanic, turner, or setup technician today can possess a clearer career trajectory than a holder of a prestigious diploma lacking a truly in-demand specialization. The old childhood adage, "All jobs are necessary, all jobs are important," has unexpectedly gained a very market-driven continuation. Sometimes, the most profitable profession of the future is, in fact, a well-forgotten profession of the past.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.